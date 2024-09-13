Planetarium Labs to Celebrate Grand Launch of Immortal Rising 2 with 10,000 Free Summons for Players

Singapore, Singapore , Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planetarium Labs, a leader in Web3 gaming, and Bad Beans, the renowned South Korean game development studio, are thrilled to announce the official grand launch of Immortal Rising 2, the sequel to the popular dark fantasy idle RPG Immortal Rising. In celebration of the game’s release, all users who download Immortal Rising 2 will receive 10,000 free summons, adding to the excitement of the global launch.

This bonus offer is particularly rewarding for more than 500,000 players who pre-registered for the game, as they will receive an additional 3,000 summons, totaling 13,000 summons to help kickstart their journey in the dark, immersive world of Immortal Rising 2. The summons allow players to enhance their in-game experience by summoning powerful gear and characters, giving them an edge in the epic battle against the Seven Demons.

Users can download Immortal Rising 2 here.

“With over 500,000 pre-registrations, the free 10,000 summons and the 13,000 total for pre-registered players are our way of expressing gratitude and delivering an exceptional start to their Immortal Rising 2 journey. We’re beyond excited to bring Immortal Rising 2 to global gamers and advance the genre of idle games and Web3 gaming,” said JC Kim, CEO and Founder of Planetarium Labs.

In addition to the launch giveaways, players can participate in special community events where they can earn ORB—an in-game quest point that offers players token allocation and exclusive rewards. These community-driven events not only enrich gameplay but also empower players to have an active role in the game’s economy and future developments.

Immortal Rising 2, launching on Immutable’s zkEVM, powered by Polygon, integrates cutting-edge Web3 technology with dynamic RPG mechanics, promising an immersive gaming experience for both traditional gamers and blockchain enthusiasts alike. In the weeks following the launch, the game will gradually introduce Web3 features including tokenomics that feature in-game currency which can be converted to governance tokens alongside on-chain utilities.

Immortal Rising 2 is already available for download. For more information, visit the official Immortal Rising 2 website or follow the game on its official social channels X and Discord.

About Planetarium Labs

Planetarium Labs, which raised $32 million in a Series A funding round led by Animoca Brands, is a community-driven Web3 gaming company that builds immersive and moddable gaming experiences for users around the world. With decades of collective experience in gaming and blockchain technologies, and with industry-leading visionaries and partners, Planetarium Labs is building the protocols and experiences that take Web3 gaming to the next level.

