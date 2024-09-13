Imaginex Lands at #18 on Consulting Magazine’s 2024 “Best Small Firms to Work For”

Atlanta, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImagineX is proud to announce that it has been recognized for the seventh consecutive year as one of Consulting Magazine's "Best Small Firms to Work For." Coming in at #18 on the 2024 list, this prestigious honor highlights ImagineX’s commitment to excellence in software engineering and cybersecurity services.



"Seven straight years on this list is no accident," said Shaun Bank, ImagineX CEO. "2024 has been a year of significant growth and change for us, and despite the challenges, our team remained resilient and focused. I'm excited to celebrate our successes and look ahead to an even stronger 2025."



ImagineX now has a team of over 200 employees, including a team of 70 people in Costa Rica.



Dean Jerding, General Manager of Software Engineering, added, "This award reflects the incredible team we have at ImagineX. Our experts solve mission-critical problems with a culture of quality, transparency, and speed, which resonates deeply with our clients. We're proud to see our work validated by world-class client satisfaction scores."



As a leading digital services firm, ImagineX helps its clients build scalable custom software and secure their technology systems with unwavering delivery execution. With a steadfast focus on quality and client satisfaction, ImagineX continues to drive innovation and success in both software engineering and cybersecurity.



“Our formula for success is simple: we obsess over client and employee satisfaction,” said Bank. “People love ImagineX because we have top talent, work on interesting projects with top-tier clients, encourage collaboration, and reward performance.”



Learn more at imaginexdigital.com or email us at info@imaginexdigital.com.

Attachment