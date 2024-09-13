Kirby McInerney LLP is Investigating Potential Shareholder Claims Against Elastic N.V. (ESTC)

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that the firm is investigating potential claims against Elastic N.V. (“Elastic” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ESTC). The firm’s ongoing investigation concerns whether Elastic and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



[Click here to learn more about the investigation]

On August 29, 2024, Elastic announced its financial results for its first quarter ended July 31, 2024, and revised annual revenue guidance, stating: “we had a slower start to the year with the volume of customer commitments impacted by segmentation changes that we made at the beginning of the year, which are taking longer than expected to settle.” On this news, the price of Elastic shares declined by $27.45 per share, or approximately 26.49%, from $103.64 per share on August 29, 2024 to close at $76.19 on August 30, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Elastic securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this CONTACT FORM, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180

https://www.kmllp.com

investigations@kmllp.com