Edward Jones expands presence in Atlantic Canada with first woman-led branch in Fredericton, New Brunswick

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edward Jones Canada is proud to announce the grand opening of its first branch office in Fredericton, New Brunswick. This milestone event marks the firm’s expansion into the province and coincides with Edward Jones’ 30th anniversary in Canada.

Nadia Barry Fuglstad, a trailblazing financial advisor with a distinctive background, will lead the new office, located at 74 York Street in downtown Fredericton.

Nadia became Ireland’s first women to win a national boxing championship in 2005, then moved to Canada, and came here to attend university, and has since carved out a successful career in wealth strategies, breaking glass ceilings along the way.

“I'm excited to lead Edward Jones’ growth in New Brunswick's capital and to join this dynamic business community,” says Nadia Barry Fuglstad, Financial Advisor at Edward Jones Canada. “My journey from boxing to the world of finance, has taught me the importance of perseverance and paving new paths to success.”

Nadia explains that this mindset is what drew her to Edward Jones where the firm's innovative approach and culture give her complete control over how she builds and runs her practice with no pressure to sell proprietary products — because Edward Jones doesn't have any. Paired with strong peer support from her leaders and fellow advisors who actively root for her success, this gives Nadia more time to focus on better understanding her clients' personal needs.

“This new branch office demonstrates our commitment to serving the financial needs of Canadians across the country,” said Moira Klein-Swormink, Principal, Branch Development Canada at Edward Jones. “Nadia’s leadership and unique perspective make her the ideal person to spearhead our growth in this region.”

Edward Jones’ expansion into Fredericton means the firm is now looking to hire additional experienced advisors to join Nadia's team, in meeting the growing demand for comprehensive financial advice and guidance in the region.

About Edward Jones Canada

Edward Jones is a full-service investment dealer which provides a range of investment products, services, and solutions to retail investors. We have more than 850 financial advisors in Canadian communities from coast-to-coast. A member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the firm is also a participating organization in the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit edwardjones.ca .

Media Contact:

Darryl Konynenbelt

Edward Jones Public Relations

Darryl.Konynenbelt@edwardjones.com

Adam McPhail

Proof Strategies for Edward Jones

amcphail@getproof.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05d89478-c826-4293-b25f-9771c246c131

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/254dbed9-3b64-4f6c-ba03-4cbb74e47c5d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/158c85fe-f473-437e-a37e-0e7457a99982