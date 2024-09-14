Eco Oro Announces Change in Management Team and Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Oro Minerals Corp. (CSE:EOM) (the “Company”) announced today that Paul Robertson has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Eric Tsung, the current Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Eric will continue in the role of Chief Financial Officer, a position he had held since August 3, 2017. The Company also announced today that Pierre Amariglio has tendered his resignation as member of the Company’s board of directors.



Company Profile

Eco Oro Minerals Corp. is a publicly-traded company and its arbitration against the Republic of Colombia is its core focus.

