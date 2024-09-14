My Sea to Sky and Others Address Misinformation About LNG through a New Advertising Campaign - Our Future is Now

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, in response to the numerous pro-oil and gas advertisements in support of the LNG industry that were deemed inaccurate, misleading and distorted scientific data, a new tongue-in-cheek campaign has launched explaining the problems with a not-so-funny topic: liquified natural gas (LNG) expansion in British Columbia.

Our Future is Now is aimed at raising awareness of the climate, health, economic and environmental risks of LNG and calls on the B.C. government to choose a better path forward for residents’ well-being, safety and security. A number of organizations are participating in the campaign, including My Sea to Sky, Sierra Club BC, Stand.earth, Environmental Defence Canada, For Our Kids and the BC Climate Emergency Campaign. It was funded by concerned citizens.

“Expanding LNG in British Columbia simply doesn’t make any sense when research shows it can be as dirty as coal,” says Tracey Saxby, Co-Founder and Executive Director of My Sea to Sky. “Instead, the government should be investing in renewable energy and other industries that are a better bet for our environment, economy, human health and future generations.”

The ads, which will appear on social media, YouTube and in newspapers include humorous scenes, such as a mother asking her son about a fart smell in a room with her son replying that it’s “the stink of LNG robbing my future.” However, the overlying message of all the ads is that LNG expansion in B.C. isn’t funny at all and is a huge risk for taxpayers, our health and the environment.

Eight LNG projects are in various stages of development, primarily in British Columbia. LNG Canada Phase 1, the largest project, is set for completion in 2025, while Woodfibre LNG is projected to finish in 2027, both are located in B.C.

Gas production and liquefied natural gas (LNG) expansion in Canada pose significant environmental, health and economic risks. As the world's fifth-largest gas producer, Canada's LNG industry contributes substantially to climate pollution. The combined emissions from LNG Canada Phase 1 and 2, Cedar LNG, and Woodfibre LNG are projected to far exceed B.C.'s emission reduction targets for the sector. Moreover, the fracking process used to extract gas requires enormous amounts of water and energy, generates toxic waste and threatens wildlife habitats.

“The gas that fills LNG terminals and tankers on Canada’s west coast will come from a fracking field in the Peace River basin known as the Montney Shale Formation which climate scientists have identified as Canada’s largest carbon bomb,” said Sven Biggs, Stand.earth’s Canadian Oil and Gas Program Director. “Doubling the number of fracking wells in B.C. to supply LNG terminals will be a climate and environmental disaster.”

Gas extraction and burning poses significant risk to human health. Fracking is linked to preterm birth, birth defects and low birthweight as well as childhood leukemia, respiratory and cardiovascular challenges and premature death. The use of gas stoves pose yet another health risk as they release benzene which ongoing exposure to can result in blood cancers. In a study of 17 Canadian and U.S. cities, Vancouver was found to have the highest levels of benzene in homes.

Despite these concerns, the LNG sector has received over $6 billion in tax breaks and government funding, an investment that may yield a different return than expected. More than $5 billion of this went to LNG Canada alone. With a massive increase in global LNG export capacity expected by 2030, there is a risk of oversupply coinciding with decreasing demand as the world transitions to cleaner energy sources. Most Canadian LNG projects, except for LNG Canada Phase 1, are not yet operational, putting them at high risk of becoming uneconomic deadend investments within five to ten years.

Furthermore, the International Energy Agency’s Net Zero report makes clear there can be no new fossil fuel developments if the world is to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. Yet Canada intends to expand gas production by 24 per cent above 2022 levels over the next two decades, with most of the new projects located in BC. To limit warming to manageable levels, gas production should have peaked in Canada in 2023 and needs to drop 68 per cent by 2050, according to the United Nations Environment Programme .

British Columbians strongly favour a $36 billion investment in expanding the electricity grid and prioritizing renewable energy over LNG development , recognizing the need for a comprehensive energy strategy. Heat pumps, electric vehicles, energy-efficient buildings, and renewable energy are the solutions that can save British Columbians money while creating jobs without polluting the environment and driving climate change.

“These initiatives present a more promising and sustainable future for British Columbia compared to LNG expansion, focusing on long-term prosperity rather than continued reliance on fossil fuels,” says Jens Wieting, Sierra Club BC’s Senior Policy and Science Advisor.

To learn more about the Our Future is Now campaign, please visit OurFutureisNow.ca.

