Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Raises $1,601,830 for Breast Cancer Research

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer (the "Foundation") today announced a donation of $1,601,830 to support the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at the Indiana University School of Medicine (“IU School of Medicine”). With this gift, the Foundation’s cumulative contributions to breast cancer research now stand at $41.7 million.



The Foundation’s donation announcement was shared at its Foundation Celebration, part of the 30th annual Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic. The multi-day Classic, held in Vera Bradley’s hometown of Fort Wayne, Indiana, brings hundreds of participants, sponsors, and volunteers together for a hope-filled weekend featuring women’s golf tournaments, pickleball tournaments, and a celebration event.

Funding from the Foundation has allowed the IU School of Medicine to amass the talent, technology, and resources needed to become an international leader in targeted breast cancer therapies. Through decades of groundbreaking work in genetics, immunotherapies, vaccines, testing, targeted therapies, and new technologies, IU researchers are establishing links between breast cancer research data and its potential impact on advancing oncology research overall. The research team at the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center (the “IU Cancer Center”) works collaboratively with laboratory, clinical, translational, and population/prevention researchers in a multi-disciplinary approach. The IU Cancer Center is one of only 57 institutions designated a comprehensive cancer center by the National Cancer Institute and is the only comprehensive cancer center in Indiana.

“The Foundation has become a globally recognized not-for-profit organization, funding some of the most gifted and accomplished breast cancer researchers in the world,” noted Stephanie Scheele, Executive Director of the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. “We have not wavered from our mission to passionately pursue a cure, and our partnership with the IU Cancer Center has resulted in amazing discoveries and improved outcomes for those affected by this disease.”

