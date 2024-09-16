The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|2,680,845
|543.23
|1,456,314,997
|9 September 2024
|60
|528.38
|31,703
|10 September 2024
|13,835
|521.86
|7,219,925
|11 September 2024
|13,458
|520.72
|7,007,784
|12 September 2024
|6,253
|521.97
|3,263,905
|13 September 2024
|368
|526.86
|193,886
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,714,819
|542.96
|1,474,032,200
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 2,714,819 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.22% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
