The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase
price (DKK)		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, previous announcement2,680,845543.231,456,314,997
9 September 202460528.3831,703
10 September 202413,835521.867,219,925
11 September 202413,458520.727,007,784
12 September 20246,253521.973,263,905
13 September 2024368526.86193,886
Accumulated under the programme2,714,819542.961,474,032,200

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 2,714,819 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.22% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

