NASSAU, The Bahamas, Sept. 16, 2024



OKX Joins exSat as Key Validator to Enhance Bitcoin Scalability

OKX today announced that it has joined exSat, a pioneering network dedicated to addressing Bitcoin's scalability and interoperability challenges, as a validator node.

Key highlights of this partnership include:

OKX, serving over 50 million global users, brings its extensive experience in digital asset innovation to exSat's network

exSat's unique Data Consensus Extension Protocol combines Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Stake (PoS), enhancing Bitcoin's data consensus capabilities

As a validator node, OKX will play a crucial role in maintaining the network's integrity and scalability

The collaboration aims to unlock Bitcoin's potential beyond traditional transactions, leveraging OKX's expertise in Ordinals, BRC-20 tokens and Bitcoin-based NFTs

This collaboration marks a significant step towards advancing Bitcoin's scalability and expanding the functionality of the Bitcoin ecosystem.

