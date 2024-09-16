South Korea Tumor Markers Testing Market Supplier Shares and Strategies, 2023-2028 - High-Growth Opportunities for Cancer Diagnostic Tests and Analyzers

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 South Korea Tumor Markers Testing Market - High-Growth Opportunities for Cancer Diagnostic Tests and Analyzers - Supplier Shares and Strategies, 2023-2028 Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This new report provides a strategic analysis of the major business opportunities emerging in the cancer diagnostics market during the next five years.



The report examines emerging trends in the cancer diagnostics market; reviews current and emerging tests; analyzes potential applications of innovative technologies; forecasts volume and sales for major cancer diagnostics tests; profiles leading market players and potential entrants; and suggests alternative market expansion strategies for suppliers.



Rationale



The cancer diagnostics market is on the verge of explosion, as the researchers approach major technological breakthroughs in tumor diagnosis and therapy, discover new specific antigens, and unlock the mystery of the genetic basis of the disease. During the next five years, the cancer diagnostics market is promising to be an exciting, dynamic and rapidly expanding field.

Anticipated technological breakthroughs will create numerous opportunities for determining genetic predisposition, detecting specific tumors, and monitoring biological response to cancer therapy. The rise in geriatric population will further compound the growing demand for malignancy assays and the rapid market expansion.

Cancer Diagnostic Tests Analyzed in the Report

Over 200 current and emerging assays, including Biochemical Markers, Oncogenes, Growth Factors, Hormones, Colony Stimulating Factors, Lymphokines and Immunohistochemical Stains, such as:



ACTH, AFP, Beta-2 Microglobulin, CA 15-3/27.29, CA 19-9, CA 125, Calcitonin, Cathepsin, CEA, Chromogranin, Colon-Specific Antigen, Cytokeratins, Estrogen Receptor, Ferritin, Gastrin, HCG, Insulin, Interferons, Interleukins, Lymphocyte Subtyping, Neuron-Specific Enolase, Nucleolar, Occult Blood, Oncogenes, Pancreatic Oncofetal Antigen, Pap Smear, Parathyroid Hormone, Progesterone Receptor, Prostatic Acid Phosphatase, Prostatic Specific Antigen, S-100 Protein, Serotonin, Sialic Acid, Squamous Cell Carcinoma Ag, TDT, Thymidine Kinase, Thyroglobulin, Tissue Polypeptide Antigen, and others.

Competitive Assessments

Strategic assessments of major suppliers and start-up firms developing innovative technologies and products, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements, and new products in R&D.

Business Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations

Specific new product development opportunities with potentially significant market appeal during the next five years.

Design criteria for new products.

Alternative market penetration strategies.

Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Instrumentation Review

Analysis of major immunoassay analyzers used for cancer diagnostic testing, including their operating characteristics, features and selling prices.

Technology Review

Assessment of monoclonal antibodies, immunoassays, DNA probes, biochips/microarrays, chromosome analysis, IT, artificial intelligence, flow cytometry, biosensors, and other technologies and their potential applications for cancer diagnostic testing.

Review of competing/complementing technologies, including CT, MRI, NMR, PET and photonics spectroscopy.

Extensive listings of companies, universities and research centers developing new cancer diagnostic tests and detection technologies.

