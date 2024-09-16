Wide Field Imaging Devices Business Report 2023-2030: Increasing Focus on Personalized Medicine Enhances Demand - Growing Focus on Early Disease Detection Expands Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wide Field Imaging Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Wide Field Imaging Devices is estimated at US$678.5 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Today, widefield (WF) and ultra-widefield (UWF) imaging devices can capture over 200 of the retina, offering comprehensive digital images that are crucial for screening, diagnosing, and managing a multitude of retinal diseases. Modern peripheral imaging systems are equipped with features such as color fundus photography, fluorescein angiography (FA), indocyanine green angiography, fundus autofluorescence (FAF), and spectral domain or swept-source OCT. These advancements allow for a detailed evaluation of the retina, providing significant insights into peripheral retinal disorders and ocular health of the patient.

An emerging trend is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) with imaging systems. AI and ML algorithms can analyze large volumes of retinal images quickly and accurately, identifying early signs of disease that may be missed by the human eye. This technological advancement not only enhances diagnostic precision but also aids in personalized treatment planning. Another trend is the development of portable and user-friendly wide field imaging devices. These innovations increase accessibility to advanced diagnostic tools in various settings, including primary care and remote locations, improving overall patient care.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Table Top Wide Field Imaging Devices segment, which is expected to reach US$680.4 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.0%. The Hand-Held Wide Field Imaging Devices segment is also set to grow at 6.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $179.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.0% CAGR to reach $233.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Wide Field Imaging Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Advanced Imaging Technologies Drives Growth of Wide Field Imaging Devices

Advances in Medical Imaging Propel Market Expansion

Growing Focus on Early Disease Detection Expands Addressable Market Opportunities

Technological Innovations in Optical Systems Strengthen Business Case for Wide Field Imaging

Rising Use of Wide Field Imaging in Ophthalmology Spurs Market Growth

Increasing Use of Wide Field Imaging in Remote Sensing Strengthens Business Case

Increasing Focus on Personalized Medicine Enhances Demand for Wide Field Imaging

