East Asia Video Games Market Research Bundle 2024: Market Models and Gamer Behavior & Market Insights

The East Asia Games Market Reports are presented in an all-new way. The publisher offers one Market Model report (May), one Gamer Behavior & Market Insights Report (July-September), and one Market Model Update Report (November) for Japan and Korea, the two largest market in the region.

East Asia is home to the world's third and fourth largest video game markets. The region is long considered as a mature market as gaming has been integrated into the mainstream culture and industry. Despite facing challenges from an ageing population and slow economic growth, the region remains a force to be reckoned with.

The region is the headquarters of many world-renowned game companies that can conquer the global game industry through international hit titles. In addition, the rise of esports also creates new opportunities for game-makers and brands to achieve success in the region. This proves East Asia is a key market for game developers and publishers, hardware and device makers, infrastructure providers, and investors.

Key Takeaways

The East Asia video games market generated revenue of $30.1 billion in 2023, up 1.0% YoY. The East Asia video games market is set to decline by 2.9% in 2024, with revenue of $29.2 billion, and is forecasted to reach $30.8 billion in 2028, growing at a 5-year CAGR of 0.4%.

Mobile continues to remain the largest segment, accounting for 68.4% of revenue in East Asia.

The East Asia video game market had 96.3 million gamers in 2023, up 1.7% YoY. The total number of gamers is set to grow 0.8% in 2024, reaching 97.1 million, and is forecasted to reach 100.3 million in 2028 at a 5-year CAGR of 0.8%.

Annual average revenue per user (ARPU) was $312.71 in 2023, but will decline to $307.04 in 2028 at a 5-year CAGR of 2.1%.

Both Japan and Korea will struggle to grow over the next 5 years. Japan is currently undergoing a correction following the COVID-19 boom that saw double digit growth in 2020. Additionally, the highly depreciated yen has contributed to a reduction relative to USD projections even though spending in yen itself remains relatively stable.

This series includes 3 reports:

Market Model Report - May 2024

Gamer Behavior & Market Insights Report - August 2024

Market Model Update Report - November 2024

Key Topics Covered:

EAST ASIA MARKET MODEL REPORT TABLE OF CONTENTS

About the Report

Executive Summary

Market Model Infographic

2024 Market Model

Market Model - All Platforms

Market Model - Mobile

Market Model - PC

Market Model - Console

Market Model - Export

Analysis & Demographics

Forward Looking Analysis

Gamer Demographics

Appendix

Methodology

EAST ASIA GAMER BEHAVIOR & MARKET INSIGHTS REPORT TABLE OF CONTENTS

About the Report

Executive Summary

Infographic

Growth Drivers & Inhibitors

Gamer Behavior Insights

Player engagement & spending

What gamers are spending on

Why gamers are playing games

Subscription trends

Marketing channels to reach gamers

Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion

Female Gamers

Mobile Game Market Insights

Mobile games market overview

Top Grossing Games

Genre Analysis

Korean mobile games in Chinese market

Mobile Insights

PC Game Market Insights

PC games market overview

PC gamer survey?

PC Bang (only in Korea report)

Notable trends in PC gaming

Steam Rankings

Console Game Market Insights

Console games market overview

Console game ownership

Console Game Survey

Notable trends in console game development

Console Game Market Insights

Console games market overview

Console game ownership

Console Game Survey

Notable trends in console game development

Esports & Live Streaming

Esports Overview and Market Model

Esports popularity

Top Esports Games?

Game Streaming Overview

Top Livestreaming Platforms

Top 10 Livestreamers

VTubers importance (only in Japan report)

Hardware & Technology

5G & Internet Infrastructure?Update

Web3 and AIGC in Video Games

Localization & Payments

Localization Overview

Localized marketing strategy

Gamer Insights: Payment

Financial & Investments

Earnings Decline?

M&A and Investments Summary

Regulations

Regulation Overview?

Government policy

Appendix

Methodology

