East Asia Video Games Market Research Bundle 2024: Market Models and Gamer Behavior & Market Insights

The East Asia Games Market Reports are presented in an all-new way. The publisher offers one Market Model report (May), one Gamer Behavior & Market Insights Report (July-September), and one Market Model Update Report (November) for Japan and Korea, the two largest market in the region.
East Asia is home to the world's third and fourth largest video game markets. The region is long considered as a mature market as gaming has been integrated into the mainstream culture and industry. Despite facing challenges from an ageing population and slow economic growth, the region remains a force to be reckoned with.
The region is the headquarters of many world-renowned game companies that can conquer the global game industry through international hit titles. In addition, the rise of esports also creates new opportunities for game-makers and brands to achieve success in the region. This proves East Asia is a key market for game developers and publishers, hardware and device makers, infrastructure providers, and investors.
Key Takeaways
- The East Asia video games market generated revenue of $30.1 billion in 2023, up 1.0% YoY. The East Asia video games market is set to decline by 2.9% in 2024, with revenue of $29.2 billion, and is forecasted to reach $30.8 billion in 2028, growing at a 5-year CAGR of 0.4%.
- Mobile continues to remain the largest segment, accounting for 68.4% of revenue in East Asia.
- The East Asia video game market had 96.3 million gamers in 2023, up 1.7% YoY. The total number of gamers is set to grow 0.8% in 2024, reaching 97.1 million, and is forecasted to reach 100.3 million in 2028 at a 5-year CAGR of 0.8%.
- Annual average revenue per user (ARPU) was $312.71 in 2023, but will decline to $307.04 in 2028 at a 5-year CAGR of 2.1%.
- Both Japan and Korea will struggle to grow over the next 5 years. Japan is currently undergoing a correction following the COVID-19 boom that saw double digit growth in 2020. Additionally, the highly depreciated yen has contributed to a reduction relative to USD projections even though spending in yen itself remains relatively stable.
This series includes 3 reports:
- Market Model Report - May 2024
- Gamer Behavior & Market Insights Report - August 2024
- Market Model Update Report - November 2024
Key Topics Covered:
EAST ASIA MARKET MODEL REPORT TABLE OF CONTENTS
About the Report
Executive Summary
Market Model Infographic
2024 Market Model
- Market Model - All Platforms
- Market Model - Mobile
- Market Model - PC
- Market Model - Console
- Market Model - Export
Analysis & Demographics
Forward Looking Analysis
Gamer Demographics
Appendix
Methodology
EAST ASIA GAMER BEHAVIOR & MARKET INSIGHTS REPORT TABLE OF CONTENTS
About the Report
Executive Summary
Infographic
Growth Drivers & Inhibitors
Gamer Behavior Insights
- Player engagement & spending
- What gamers are spending on
- Why gamers are playing games
- Subscription trends
- Marketing channels to reach gamers
- Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
- Female Gamers
Mobile Game Market Insights
- Mobile games market overview
- Top Grossing Games
- Genre Analysis
- Korean mobile games in Chinese market
- Mobile Insights
PC Game Market Insights
- PC games market overview
- PC gamer survey?
- PC Bang (only in Korea report)
- Notable trends in PC gaming
- Steam Rankings
Esports & Live Streaming
- Esports Overview and Market Model
- Esports popularity
- Top Esports Games?
- Game Streaming Overview
- Top Livestreaming Platforms
- Top 10 Livestreamers
- VTubers importance (only in Japan report)
Hardware & Technology
- 5G & Internet Infrastructure?Update
- Web3 and AIGC in Video Games
Localization & Payments
- Localization Overview
- Localized marketing strategy
- Gamer Insights: Payment
Financial & Investments
- Earnings Decline?
- M&A and Investments Summary
Regulations
- Regulation Overview?
- Government policy
Appendix
Methodology
