Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement



Luxembourg, 16th September 2024

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 2nd January 2024,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 9th SEPTEMBER 2024 TO 13th SEPTEMBER 2024

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Purchase price per share Total amount of purchases Purpose Market 11/09/2024 500 14.30 € 7 150.00 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 12/09/2024 155 14.00 € 2 170.00 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 13/09/2024 608 14.57 € 8 858.80 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 15th January 2024 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

* * *

