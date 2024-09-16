Inspection Machines Industry Research 2024: A Global $2.15 Billion Market by 2031 - China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and India to Drive Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Inspection Machines Market by Offering, Automation Mode, End-user, and Geography - Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Inspection Machines market is projected to reach $2.15 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2024-2031

This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Inspection Machines market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2031.



The growth of the inspection machines market is driven by stringent government regulations & compliances related to product quality & safety, the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, and the growing demand for automated inspection processes. However, high initial investment requirements and the shortage of skilled personnel restrain the growth of this market.

In 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global Inspection Machines market. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing manufacturing activities across several industries, including pharmaceutical and biotech, food & beverage, and cosmetics. The growing demand for quality products from these industries creates potential opportunities for the players in this market. Furthermore, technologically advanced countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and India, are expected to offer significant market growth opportunities in the coming years.



Furthermore, the technological advancements in inspection machines and the increasing outsourcing of manufacturing operations in emerging economies are expected to generate growth opportunities for the stakeholders in this market. However, the efficient integration of inspection machines with existing production lines is a major challenge impacting the growth of the inspection machines market.



Segmentation Highlights



In 2024, the hardware segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global Inspection Machines market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing adoption of inspection machines hardware in the manufacturing sector, increasing R&D expenditure, leading key player's initiatives, and rising regulatory compliance with good manufacturing practices.



However, the software segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to factors such as the growing adoption of inspection machine software in various industrial applications, the rising need for efficient, accurate, and reliable inspection processes, and the rising need for quality control and real-time monitoring.



In 2024, the automatic inspection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Inspection Machines market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its benefits over manual and semi-automated inspection modes and the rising use of automatic inspection machines by manufacturers for real-time monitoring of the manufacturing process. Automatic inspection machines help increase efficiency by replacing manual inspection processes with automated ones, which helps eliminate special training for the users and saves labor.



In 2024, the pharmaceutical & biotech segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Inspection Machines market. The large share of the segment is attributed to the stringent regulatory requirements for product quality & safety, increasing adoption of automation & technological advancements in inspection systems, growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, biosimilars, & personalized medicines, and rising focus on reducing production costs, minimizing product recalls, & improving overall manufacturing efficiency.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of offering, automation mode, and end user?

What is the historical market size for the global Inspection Machines market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for 2024-2031?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends in the global Inspection Machines market?

Who are the major players in the global Inspection Machines market, and what are their market shares?

What is the competitive landscape like?

What are the recent developments in the global Inspection Machines market?

What are the geographic trends and high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global Inspection Machines market, and how do they compete with other players?

Market Insights

Stringent Government Regulations & Compliances Related to Product Quality & Safety Driving The Demand for Inspection Solutions

Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0 Technologies Driving Market Growth

Growing Demand for Automated Inspection Processes Supporting Market Growth

High Initial Investment Requirements Limiting the Adoption of Inspection Solutions Among Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Shortage of Skilled Personnel Limiting the Adoption of Inspection Machines

Technological Advancements in Inspection Machines Expected to Accelerate Market Expansion

Increasing Outsourcing of Manufacturing Operations in Emerging Economies Expected to Generate Growth Opportunities for Market Stakeholders

Efficient Integration of Inspection Machines with Existing Production Lines Expected to Remain a Major Challenge

Company Profiles: Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (U.S.)

Korber AG (Germany)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

Optel Vision Inc. (Canada)

Cognex Corporation (U.S.)

Brevetti CEA SpA (Italy)

Antares Vision S.p.A. (Italy)

ACG (India)

IRIS Inspection Machines (France)

Sys-Tech Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

ALLTEC Angewandte Laserlicht Technologie GmbH (Germany)

Sea Vision S.r.l. (Italy)

CMP PHAR.MA S.R.L. (Italy)

Competition Analysis

Overview

Key Growth Strategies

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Dashboard

Industry Leaders

Market Differentiators

Vanguards

Emerging Companies

Market Ranking, by Key Players

Scope of the Report:

Inspection Machines Market Assessment - by Offering

Hardware

Industrial Inspection Microscopes

Automatic Gauge Measurement System

Metal Detection Machines

Vision Inspection Machines

X-ray Inspection Machines

Weighing and Counting Machines

Leak Detection Machines

Other Inspection Machines

Software

Inspection Machines Market Assessment - by Automation Mode

Automatic Inspection

Semi-automatic Inspection

Manual Inspection

Inspection Machines Market Assessment - by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotech

Injectable Formulations

Non-Injectable Formulations

Food and Beverages

Industrial Manufacturing

Electronics & Semiconductor

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Other End Users

Inspection Machines Market Assessment - by Geography

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Spain

Sweden

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Rest of Middle East & Africa

