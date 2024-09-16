Nayax Partners with Adyen to Globally Expand Electric Vehicle Charging and Automated Self-Service Payments Infrastructure  

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business, and Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading companies, today announced a long-term strategic partnership to drive the seamless global delivery of cashless payment technology to businesses in the Electric Vehicle (EV) charging and automated self-service industries.

With this partnership, Adyen joins Nayax’s network of acquiring banks and Nayax’s end-to-end payment and loyalty platform will be integrated into Adyen’s single global platform. This allows Nayax to expand into new regions such as Latin America and APAC, while also significantly lowering operational costs associated with ongoing operations as a payment facilitator and entering into new markets.

At the center of Nayax and Adyen’s partnership is a forthcoming first-of-its-kind global omni-channel payment service provider solution specifically built for EV Charge Point Operators (CPOs). The soon-to-be-launched EV payments solution will be integrated using a mobile payment software development kit (SDK) to foster the seamless integration of both card present and online payments, resolving significant operational issues for CPOs, which grapple with the complexities of reconciling payments between multiple providers. Currently, Nayax provides payment processing devices and software globally for many of the largest CPOs.

“Partnering with Adyen, one of the most innovative financial technology companies globally, provides Nayax with a long-term strategic partner that can support the fast-paced international growth of our business,” said Aaron Greenberg, Chief Strategy Officer at Nayax. “We believe our expansion into e-commerce, which will begin with EV charging and expand into other verticals, will be a significant catalyst of our company’s growth.”

“Adyen is thrilled to join forces with Nayax to help further drive the platform's offering in the fast-growing EV charging and automated self-service verticals,” said Roelant Prins, Chief Commercial Officer at Adyen. “Helping Nayax build out its global financial technology offering will go a long way towards supercharging the company’s growth and allowing us to deepen our presence into the industries where Nayax excels, allowing us to access its impressive roster of more than 85,000 customers.”

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. As a global leader in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. As of June 30, 2024, Nayax has 11 global offices, approximately 1,100 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations, and is globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax's mission is to improve its customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com.

About Adyen

Adyen (ADYEN:AMS) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The collaboration with Nayax, described in this press release, underlines Adyen's continuous growth with existing and new customers over the years. For more information, visit Adyen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

