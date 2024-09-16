Battery-Operated Smoke Detector Market is Expected to Reach US$ 5.4 Billion by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 8.4% | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new research study published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Battery-Operated Smoke Detector Market is projected to generate revenue of US$ 2.41 billion in 2024 and reach a value of US$ 5.4 billion by 2034-end. The market has been forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2024 and 2034.



The market for battery-operated smoke detectors is growing as a result of ongoing technical developments. These advancements are increasing sensitivity, which aids in the quicker and more accurate detection of smoke and potential fires. Additionally, as batteries age longer, fewer replacements are required, thereby increasing dependability.

Several businesses are releasing smoke detectors that work with smart home systems, which give consumers wireless access and in-the-moment alerts to their smartphones. The control features and convenience of these latest battery operated smoke detectors are attracting more end users.

Throughout the projection period, North America is analyzed to hold a leading position. All residential and commercial buildings in North America need to have smoke detectors installed due to strict fire safety regulations, particularly in the United States and Canada. Additionally, battery operated smoke detectors are becoming the preferred option in both infrastructure; residential and commercial, since they are simple to install.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global market for battery operated smoke detectors is forecasted to reach US$ 5.4 billion by 2034-end.

Sales of photoelectric battery operated smoke detectors are evaluated to reach US$ 2.21 billion by the end of 2034.

North America is poised to hold a 36.1% share of the worldwide market in 2024.

By 2034, the market in the United States is approximated to touch a value of US$ 1.51 billion.

Demand for smoke detectors in Japan is estimated at US$ 165.4 million in 2024 and is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 359.1 million by 2034.

Sales of battery operated smoke detectors in East Asia are projected to rise at 8.5% CAGR through 2034.

Based on operation, (only) battery operated smoke detectors are analyzed to account for 66% market share in 2024.



“Growing investment by some of the leading battery-operated smoke detector manufacturers in R&D activities for creating products with advanced features including smart connection, voice alerts, and integration with smart automation systems will increase their profit margin,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Leading Players Driving Innovation in Battery Operated Smoke Detectors Market:

Honeywell International Inc.; ABB Group; BRK Brands, Inc.; Apollo Fire Detectors Ltd.; Siemens AG; Gentex Corporation; Bosch Security Systems; Nest Labs; Johnson Controls International plc.; Carrier Global Corporation; NEC Corporation; Comelit Group SpA; Cygnus Systems.

Photoelectric Battery Operated Smoke Detectors Widely Preferred:

Residential settings are increasingly using photoelectric battery operated smoke detectors due to their high fire detection efficiency. Photoelectric sensors identify bigger smoke particles earlier than ionization detectors, making them more suitable for identifying fast-burning fires. It's crucial to have this additional time for the evacuation. Also, because they are unable to trigger false alarms as a result of cooking smoke or steam, they are more useful for households.

By requiring no wiring during installation and continuing to function even in the event of a power loss, the photoelectric battery-operated devices help improve home safety.

Battery Operated Smoke Detectors Industry News:

In April 2024, adding to its impressive array of alarm systems, Comelit-PAC introduced a new wireless fire detection series. For locations where a wired solution is not feasible, Comelit-PAC's new line of wireless devices is perfect, the company claims.

In October 2023, the SmartNet-100 wireless fire alarm system was introduced by Cygnus. With a maximum of 100 devices on the network, SmartNet-100 offers a reliable, 100% wireless fire detection and alarm system that is EN 54 approved. This makes it the perfect choice for smaller and medium-sized projects where the scalability of SmartNet-Pro is not necessary.

In September 2021, to address the particular issues faced by small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in India, Honeywell announced the launch of three locally created products in that country. These "Made in India" products include a DIY-connected smoke detector, an AI-based video security system, and an AC controller that reduces energy expenses by up to 30%.



More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the battery operated smoke detector market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (photoelectric, ionization), operation (battery operated, semi-wired), and end use (commercial, residential, industrial, government), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Segmentation of Battery Operated Smoke Detector Market Research:

By Product Type :

Photoelectric

Ionization

By Operation :

(Only) Battery Operated

Semi-Wired

By End Use :

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Government



