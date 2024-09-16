VEON Delegation Attends 2024 YES Annual Meeting, Discusses Investment and Continued Commitment to Serving Ukraine

Kyiv, 16 September 2024 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, together with its 100%-owned subsidiary Kyivstar, participated in the 2024 Yalta European Strategy (YES) Annual Meeting, which focused on Ukraine’s European future and global context.



The VEON delegation, which included the VEON’s Board Chairman and Founder Augie Fabela, VEON and Kyivstar Board member and 70th US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov, as well as VEON Group Director of Corporate Affairs Marine Babayan, attended the conference held in Kyiv last week.

Secretary Pompeo joined a panel moderated by former President of Poland Aleksander Kwasniewski on “Ukraine’s Role in Creating a Safe World”, alongside the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a former Minister of Defence of The Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren. Secretary Pompeo also addressed the YES Annual Meeting in a session titled “A Conversation with Mike Pompeo: Future of the US-Ukraine relationship” moderated by CNN’s Fareed Zakaria.

In their engagements, including one-on-one meetings with government and business leaders, the VEON delegation emphasized the importance of continued Western support to Ukraine’s future. The VEON delegation also noted the role integral role of the private sector, in partnership with the Government and civil society, in Ukraine’s reconstruction. Earlier this year, at the Ukraine Recovery Conference held in Berlin, VEON announced its commitment to invest USD 1 billion over the five-year period from 2023 through 2027 for the rebuilding of Ukraine’s telecommunication and digital infrastructure. VEON, through its wholly owned subsidiary Kyivstar, was named the top international investor in Ukraine in 2022 and 2023 by Forbes Ukraine and New Voice of Ukraine.

“We hope that VEON's commitment to invest USD 1 billion in Ukraine stands as an example that other foreign investors will follow. The private sector will be indispensable in shaping Ukraine’s recovery, and we are fully committed to building a stronger, more resilient economy," said Augie Fabela, VEON Board Chairman and Founder. "Being on the ground in Ukraine was essential to engage with key decision-makers and participate in the broader geopolitical conversation. We highlighted the crucial role of VEON and Kyivstar in keeping Ukrainians connected, as well as our leadership in building energy resilient solutions to ensure uninterrupted communication and digital services in all circumstances.”

The YES Forum fosters new ideas for the future of Ukraine and for 20 years has facilitated dialogue between leaders from Ukraine, the EU, the US and beyond by bringing together various heads of state, government officials, as well as decision makers and thought leaders.

VEON is the parent company and the sole owner of Kyivstar, the largest telecommunications operator in Ukraine, which serves 23.4 million mobile and 1.1 million fixed-line customers and has kept Ukraine connected through the extremely challenging conditions of the war.

