Kratos Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Ground System Contract by Thaicom to Enable the Full Power of its New Software-Defined Satellite

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, announced today that Thaicom Public Company Limited (Thaicom), a leading satellite and space tech company in the Asian market, awarded Kratos a contract for its end-to-end ground system. The ground system will enable Thaicom to configure the satellite and ground system in tandem to deliver services to customers on demand optimizing the advanced features of its new software-defined satellite, THAICOM-10.



Thaicom acquired its first software-defined satellite, THAICOM-10, to continue to deliver enhanced services for its customers. This flexible satellite will enable Thaicom to dynamically adjust capacity and coverage while in orbit, adapting seamlessly to changes in demand. This new software-defined capability drove Thaicom’s need for new more advanced capabilities on the ground to support the flexible payload.

“The Asia Pacific region is highly dynamic and responsive to changing market needs, so the combination of a software-defined satellite with a flexible ground system working in unison offers Thaicom a great opportunity to improve service quality, capture revenue as well as enable innovative new business cases for its customers,” explained John Chay, Vice President of APAC region for Kratos.

To enable the satellite to provide capacity when and where needed by customers, Thaicom selected Kratos to deliver a satellite operation center (SOC) for THAICOM-10. Kratos’ end-to-end ground solution will unlock the full potential of the software-defined satellite by enabling Thaicom to fly the satellite, plan the satellite resources, orchestrate the satellite payload configuration along with the ground in unison to deliver services to customers.

“As we modernize and replenish our satellite fleet, Kratos is providing advanced ground capabilities such as traffic planning, resource orchestration, and performance monitoring to support our software-defined satellite,” explained Park Boonyubol, Senior Vice President of Technology and Satellite Operations at Thaicom. “Their proven experience delivering a complete satellite control system for the THAICOM 8 satellite and their breadth of capabilities across the ground segment brings us confidence that we will maximize the full value of our THAICOM-10 satellite.”

Kratos has a proven track record of delivering state-of-the-art ground solutions and is at the forefront of developing new capabilities to support today’s software-defined satellites. The company works closely with the leading satellite manufacturers to support multiple satellite payloads. Kratos also brings a breadth of experience across the ground segment in areas such as satellite command and control (C2), telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C), payload operations, network management and spectrum monitoring to deliver integrated satellite and ground system solutions.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low cost future manufacturing which is a value add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com.

About Thaicom

Thaicom Public Company Limited is a leading Asian satellite operator and regional space technology company. Established in 1991, Thaicom leverages its expertise in the satellite industry to provide comprehensive end-to-end satellite communications services. With proven track records as the pioneers in broadband and broadcast services in Asia, Thaicom developed and launched IPSTAR (Thaicom 4), the world’s first High Throughput Satellite (HTS), as well as providing Asia’s first Ku-band Direct-to-Home (DTH) broadcasting. As the leading regional space tech company, Thaicom leverages data from space, bringing GEO or non-GEO technology to capture new services. The company is dedicated to building on our commitment to empowering people with Innovative space technology for a better life. For more information visit: https://www.thaicom.net.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.