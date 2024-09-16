NAVAIR Awards Fuse a $16M Production Contract for CORE® on E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuse Integration, a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm, today announced that the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command Program Executive Office of Tactical Aircraft E-2/C-2 Airborne Command & Control Systems Program Office (PMA-231) has awarded the company a prime contract for Fuse CORE 4.0 virtualized network systems. Fuse will produce and deliver the CORE systems for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye program of record as part of the Beyond Line-of-Sight (BLOS) upgrade program.

“The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is the Navy’s prime aircraft for early warning, airborne battle management and command and control functions. Having Fuse’s CORE system onboard will provide warfighters with modern, secure, and resilient networking,” said Sumner Lee, CEO of Fuse. “NAVAIR is at the forefront of modernizing systems to improve warfighting functionality and enabling the joint force to execute all-domain command and control. It’s an honor to support this effort.”

The Navy is constantly innovating with its upgrades to the E-2D through its Delta System Software Configuration (DSSC) builds. As part of DSSC 5, Fuse’s CORE will serve to update the E-2D external networking systems to a modern, software-based network. The CORE configuration employs the Fuse Tactical Edge Network Targeting in a Contested Long-range Environment (TENTaCLE) architecture and will help enable Navy’s Project Overmatch initiative.

Fuse will produce the CORE systems at its headquarters in San Diego and deliver them over the coming year.

About Fuse Integration

Fuse is a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm providing innovative communications, networking and computing solutions for defense customers. The company’s virtualized network systems, tactical edge network and airborne networking gateway products improve the sharing of information, video, text and voice among warfighters throughout airborne, maritime and ground environments. Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business with headquarters in San Diego and a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com

Approved for public release: distribution is unlimited.

