JCS Solutions Celebrates its Debut on Fortune’s Best Small Workplaces™ List

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JCS Solutions LLC, a premier provider of cybersecurity and technology services, announced today it has made Fortune’s Best Small Workplaces™ list for the first time. This prestigious distinction is a direct reflection of JCS Solutions being one of the best companies to work for in the United States. The rankings are solely based on feedback received through a comprehensive survey consisting of various aspects of questions about employee experiences.



“At the heart of our company lies a deep commitment to our people, where creating a positive and supportive work environment is more than a core tenet—it’s a way of life,” said Raji Bezwada, CEO of JCS. “The care we have for our exceptional employees is evident in our culture, where everyone is recognized, valued and empowered. It means so much to us to have made this list, and doing so wouldn’t have been possible without our team members being the reason why JCS is one of the best companies to work for.”

According to a Great Place To Work market survey of 4,400 employees, 98% of those at companies like JCS on this year’s Best Small Workplaces list reported experiencing a work culture where people truly care about each other. At a typical U.S. workplace, only 68% of employees say the same thing.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

About JCS Solutions

JCS is a premier federal technology services firm specializing in innovative digital transformation, cybersecurity operations, and threat mitigation solutions that elevate and secure customer missions. The company is recognized for its deep expertise, top workplace, and mature operations. It is rated Level 3 for CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVS and holds ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 20000-1 and ISO/IEC 27000-1 certifications. The 8(a) WOSB is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. jcssolutions.com

Contact:

Joyce Bosc

301-717-9529

jbosc@boscobel.com

Josette Oder-Moynihan

josette@boscobel.com

703-869-4403