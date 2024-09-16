Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 24 1218 - RIKV 25 0319

Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKV 24 1218RIKV 25 0319
Settlement Date 09/18/202409/18/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 17,30031,189
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.689/9.35995.496/9.329
Total Number of Bids Received 1022
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 20,30039,189
Total Number of Successful Bids 820
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 820
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.689/9.35995.496/9.329
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.751/9.10295.648/9.000
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.689/9.35995.496/9.329
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.697/9.32695.540/9.234
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.751/9.10295.648/9.000
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.674/9.42195.468/9.390
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.694/9.33895.527/9.262
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.171.26