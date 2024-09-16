|Series
|RIKV 24 1218
|RIKV 25 0319
|Settlement Date
|09/18/2024
|09/18/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|17,300
|31,189
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|97.689
|/
|9.359
|95.496
|/
|9.329
|Total Number of Bids Received
|10
|22
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|20,300
|39,189
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|8
|20
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|8
|20
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.689
|/
|9.359
|95.496
|/
|9.329
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.751
|/
|9.102
|95.648
|/
|9.000
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|97.689
|/
|9.359
|95.496
|/
|9.329
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|97.697
|/
|9.326
|95.540
|/
|9.234
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.751
|/
|9.102
|95.648
|/
|9.000
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.674
|/
|9.421
|95.468
|/
|9.390
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.694
|/
|9.338
|95.527
|/
|9.262
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.17
|1.26
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 24 1218 - RIKV 25 0319
