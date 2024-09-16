20 Miles Above Earth, Habit Burger & Grill's #1 Ranked Double Charburger Takes Its Victory Lap

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit Burger & Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, has just taken its award-winning Double Charburger to new heights - quite literally. Just in time for National Cheeseburger Day and fresh off being ranked #1 by USA TODAY's 10Best, the brand has upped the ante and launched the Double Char to the edge of space.



Captured against the stark blackness of space, the Double Char reigned high above its burger rivals, its chargrilled layers silhouetted by the thin blue line of our atmosphere and the curvature of the planet below. It's a sight that has burger fans across the galaxy, starstruck.

“When our Double Char earned the top spot in USA TODAY's 10Best, we asked ourselves how the #1 burger should celebrate National Cheeseburger Day. So, naturally, while other burgers remain grounded, we sent our Double Char space-bound," said Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Marketing Officer of Habit Burger & Grill. "Now, soaring high above Earth's atmosphere, we're officially the burger that other burgers look up to – both literally and figuratively."

Double Char Mission Stats

Max altitude: 19.8 miles

Max temperature: 109°F

Min temp: -60°F

Flight duration: 2.5 hours

Atmospheric pressure: 0.009 atm

Launch location: 35.760309,-115.651452

Landing location: 35.6931, -115.059



And to make the mission official, The Planetary Society—the world's largest and most influential non-profit space organization—has officially established the Double Char as an "Out of This World Burger." This isn't just any recognition of achievement; it’s a stamp of authenticity from the experts who live and breathe space exploration.

“At The Planetary Society, we're always eager to get people excited about space, so we couldn't resist a mission as delicious and fun as this one,” said Dr. Bruce Betts, Chief Scientist at the Planetary Society. “To inspire others to push beyond conventional limits, we're celebrating this achievement with serious recognition. The Planetary Society officially declares the Double Char an “Out of This World Burger,” honoring Habit Burger & Grill as a trailblazing brand with an astronomically tasty burger.”

In the spirit of this groundbreaking collab between gastronomy and astronomy, Habit Burger & Grill is encouraging burger enthusiasts to grab another great offer and get real space images and the latest space news FREE to their inboxes by signing up for The Planetary Society's weekly email newsletter because, as Hinchliffe puts it, “Space is cool. And getting the seal of approval from actual space experts is astronomically cool.”

Fans can also join as members and sign up here to support the future of space exploration.

And no celebration is complete without a special offer. In recognition of National Cheeseburger Day on September 18, Habit Burger & Grill is offering new guests a free* Double Char with a minimum $5 purchase when they register for the CharClub on that day. It's the perfect chance for everyone to taste Habit’s #1 burger.

Connect with Habit Burger & Grill on social media at:

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers – it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, being featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and praised for its Tempura Green Beans, named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023. Additionally, it was listed in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally – and continues to grow, serving up delicious meals that capture the essence of California feel-good food. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

About The Planetary Society

With a global community of more than 2 million space enthusiasts, The Planetary Society is the world’s largest and most influential space advocacy organization. Founded in 1980 by Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray, and Louis Friedman and today led by CEO Bill Nye, we empower the public to take a meaningful role in advancing space exploration through advocacy, education outreach, scientific innovation, and global collaboration. Together with our members and supporters, we’re on a mission to explore worlds, find life off Earth, and protect our planet from dangerous asteroids. To learn more, visit www.planetary.org.

The Habit Burger Grill Press Contact: HBGMedia@yum.com

*Offer for a free Double Char only valid with a $5 minimum purchase. Must be a CharClub member registered by 9/18/24 to redeem. Limit one offer per order and per CharClub member. Offer must be redeemed by 9/25/24. At participating locations for a limited time only. While supplies last.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54b20daf-659e-46cd-b994-be8862b006ad

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72150240-3c55-49b3-89dc-3748d7b483a2