Specialty Pressure-sensitive Tape Market Report 2024 with Directory of Adhesive Tape Manufacturers, Adhesive Suppliers, and Tape Material Suppliers

This report includes information for the European, North American, and Asian markets with a directory of adhesive tape manufacturers, adhesive suppliers, and tape material suppliers.
The report dives into the trends in the specialty pressure-sensitive tapes industry by looking at the market from a regional perspective, application perspective, and materials point of view. As a market with significant growth potential, the share lookout not only at the market today, but also at how it will develop over the next three years and the trends and developments that will drive growth.
Specialty Tapes is a thriving market already commanding 15% of the tapes sector and boasts a diverse range of specialty constructions and applications. Its unique capabilities of integrating a broad range of materials and various formats are what make specialty tapes an exciting market to watch out for with its customized solutions in a broad range of applications.
New adhesive solutions are constantly being formulated to perform in extreme environmental conditions. Specialty Tapes' largest end-user applications globally, include electronics, medical, automotive and white goods, and specialty tapes are on the rise in other applications.
Finally, the report concludes with a list of leading companies/ suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.
Company Directory
- Adhesive Tape Manufacturers
- Adhesive Suppliers
- Tape Material Suppliers
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Methodology
1.3 Definitions & Abbreviations
2. Executive Summary
3. Pressure-Sensitive Tapes - Market Structure & Segmentation
3.1 Market Structure
3.2 Value Chain
3.3 Market Segmentation
3.3.1 Product Segmentation
- Packaging Tapes
- Masking Tapes
- Consumer Tapes
- Specialty Tapes
3.3.2 Regional Pressure-Sensitive Tape Markets
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- South America
- Africa & Middle East
4. Specialty Pressure-sensitive Tapes
4.1 Market Structure and Value Chain
4.1.1 Market Structure
4.1.2 Value Chain
4.2 Global Market Segmentation - Specialty Pressure-sensitive Tapes
4.2.1 End-use Markets
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- White Goods
- Electronics
- Electrical
- Building/construction
- Paper/printing
- Medical
- Hygiene
- Retail/Graphics
- Defense/military
- Sports/entertainment
- Miscellaneous
4.2.3 Tape Materials
- PVC
- PE
- PA
- PET
- PP
- Paper
- Foam
- Glass Cloth
- Metal
- Woven/Non-Woven
4.3 Global Specialty Tape Market Trends
4.4 Market Summary
