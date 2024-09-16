Middle East & Africa Construction Industry Databook 2024: Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume for 10 Countries

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units), Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The African and Middle East construction industry is pivotal and characterized by challenges and opportunities. While the residential and commercial sectors are poised for growth, significant investments in infrastructure and industrial projects will drive the overall expansion of the construction market.



Senior executives should align their strategies with government initiatives to capitalize on the evolving market dynamics, particularly in affordable housing and sustainable development. By understanding these trends, stakeholders can better position themselves to thrive in this diverse and rapidly changing construction landscape.



The construction industry in Africa and the Middle East is experiencing transformative growth, driven by a combination of government initiatives, urbanization, and significant investments in infrastructure.

Mega Projects Driving Investment: Saudi Arabia plans to invest over USD 175 billion annually in industrial and mega projects between 2025 and 2028. Key initiatives include the development of Neom and Red Sea resorts, which are expected to significantly enhance the region's infrastructure and housing markets.

Infrastructure Gaps and Funding Needs: Despite promising growth prospects, the region faces a significant infrastructure gap, particularly in Africa. Attracting private funding is crucial to bridge this gap, necessitating predictable regulatory environments and investable projects to build stakeholder trust.

Advancing Residential Construction

Robust Housing Demand: The residential construction sector is witnessing significant growth, particularly in Saudi Arabia, where the National Housing Company announced projects worth USD 17.3 billion to construct 86,000 housing units. This initiative aims to improve living standards and accommodate the growing population.

UAE's Strong Residential Market: The UAE continues to experience a construction boom in the residential segment, with projects such as Danube Properties' Dh 900 million housing development, which includes 750 smart and sustainable homes. The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has also announced national housing projects worth USD 1.9 billion.

Affordable Housing Initiatives: Both regions prioritize affordable housing to address urbanization challenges. This focus is expected to drive further investments and project launches in the residential sector.

Expanding Commercial Construction Opportunities

Recovery in Commercial Sectors: The commercial construction sector is set to rebound as consumer spending and tourism recover. Major investments in retail and hospitality projects are anticipated, especially in urban centers.

Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs): PPPs are becoming increasingly common in commercial construction. They facilitate the development of essential infrastructure and attract private investment.

Strengthening Institutional Construction

Investment in Education and Healthcare: The institutional construction sector benefits from increased government spending on educational and healthcare facilities. This trend is particularly evident in countries like Egypt, where investments are directed toward building new schools and hospitals.

Focus on Smart Cities: Significant projects such as Kenya's Konza Technopolis, a smart city that fosters technology and education, reflect the growing emphasis on modern institutional infrastructure that meets the population's needs.

Enhancing Industrial Construction

Resilience in Industrial Projects: The industrial construction sector remains robust, particularly in the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors. Countries like Saudi Arabia are expanding their LNG production capacity, driving demand for industrial construction.

Diversification Efforts: The push for economic diversification is prompting investments in high-tech manufacturing and green technologies, enhancing the competitiveness of the industrial construction market.

Developing Infrastructure Construction

Major Infrastructure Investments: Infrastructure construction is a key focus for regional governments, with plans to invest heavily in transport networks, including roads, railways, and airports. For instance, Nigeria's Lagos state government is set to commence construction of a new airport in the Lekki-Epe region.

Sustainable Infrastructure Initiatives: There is a growing emphasis on sustainable infrastructure development, integrating green technologies into new projects. This approach aligns with global sustainability goals and is expected to reduce environmental impact.

A bundled offering, comprising 10 country reports. Each country report covers the following modules:

Market Dynamics by Value, Volume, and No. Of Units: Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and end market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry.

Residential Construction Outlook: Provides market analysis by type of construction, development stage, price point, and key cities. KPIs include value, volume and number of units.

Commercial Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across office buildings, retail buildings, hospitality buildings, restaurant buildings, and sports facilities.

Institutional Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across manufacturing plant buildings, metal & material processing buildings, and chemical & pharmaceutical buildings.

Industrial Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across manufacturing plants and educational buildings.

Infrastructure Construction Outlook: This report provides growth dynamics and market analysis for three key sections: marine and inland, utility system and transport infrastructure construction.

City Level Analysis: Provides an outlook of each country's top 10 cities by construction value.

Scope



Market Data and Insights

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Economic Indicators

Top Cities Construction Data

Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Other commercial building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Manufacturing Plants building construction

Chemical & Pharmaceutical building construction

Metal & Material Processing building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Other building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)

By Material & Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)

By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)

By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)

By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks)

Type of Labour (Skilled vs. unskilled)

Type of Labour (Skilled vs. unskilled)

