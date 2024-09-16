United States Cardiovascular Surgery Devices Market Outlook to 2033: Focus on Beating Heart Surgery Systems and Perfusion Disposables

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Cardiovascular Surgery Devices Market Outlook to 2033 - Beating Heart Surgery Systems and Perfusion Disposables" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "United States Cardiovascular Surgery Devices Market" report is a comprehensive databook that provides detailed insights into the market value (in USD), volume (in units), and average prices (in USD) for key market segments, specifically focusing on Beating Heart Surgery Systems and Perfusion Disposables. This report offers vital market information, covering annualized market revenues, unit volumes, and average prices across these segments from 2018 to 2033.

Additionally, the report includes 2023 company share and distribution share data within the Cardiovascular Surgery Devices Market in the United States. It also features global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating in this market. Depending on data availability, the report also provides information related to pipeline products, news, and recent deals relevant to the market.

This comprehensive coverage makes the report a crucial resource for understanding the dynamics and trends within the United States Cardiovascular Surgery Devices Market.

Reasons to Buy

Business strategies by identifying the key market segments poised for strong growth in the future.

Market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.

Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

Understand the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Cardiovascular Surgery Devices Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report



3 Cardiovascular Surgery Devices Market, United States

3.1 Cardiovascular Surgery Devices Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.1.1 Beating Heart Surgery Systems Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.2 Perfusion Disposables Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2 Cardiovascular Surgery Devices Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.2.1 Beating Heart Surgery Systems Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.2 Perfusion Disposables Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.3 Cardiovascular Surgery Devices Market, United States, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

3.4 Cardiovascular Surgery Devices Market, United States, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

3.5 Cardiovascular Surgery Devices Market, United States, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2023



4 Overview of Key Companies in United States, Cardiovascular Surgery Devices Market

4.1 Getinge AB

4.1.1 Company Overview

4.2 Abbott Laboratories

4.2.1 Company Overview

4.3 Abiomed Inc

4.3.1 Company Overview

4.4 LivaNova Plc

4.4.1 Company Overview

4.5 Medtronic Plc

4.5.1 Company Overview

4.6 Terumo Corp

4.6.1 Company Overview

4.7 Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

4.7.1 Company Overview

4.8 Edwards Lifesciences Corp

4.8.1 Company Overview

4.9 Braile Biomedica Ltda

4.9.1 Company Overview

4.10 Nipro Corp

4.10.1 Company Overview

4.11 Eurosets Srl

4.11.1 Company Overview



5 Cardiovascular Surgery Devices Market Pipeline Products



6 Financial Deals Landscape

6.1 Acquisition

6.1.1 TriasMD Acquires Thousand Oaks Surgery Center

6.1.2 Hanger Acquires Fillauer

6.2 Debt Offerings

6.2.1 Merit Medical Raises USD650 Million in Private Placement of 3% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2029

6.3 Private Equity

6.3.1 GTCR to Acquire Surmodics for Approximately USD627 Million

6.4 Venture Financing

6.4.1 Merit Medicine System Raises USD2 Million in Seed Financing



7 Recent Developments

7.1 Corporate Communications

7.1.1 Jun 26, 2024: MIMEDX Announces the Appointment of Kim Moller to Chief Commercial Officer

7.1.2 Feb 28, 2024: Integra LifeSciences Announces Leadership Transition Plan

7.1.3 Jan 11, 2024: James Kostek, DO Named New Medical Director of Babs Siperstein PROUD Center

7.1.4 Dec 18, 2023: Merit Medical Announces Process for Chief Executive Officer Succession Planning

7.1.5 Oct 13, 2023: Elos Medtech Notice to Attend the Extraordinary General Meeting

7.1.6 Oct 04, 2023: Boston University Names Melissa L. Gilliam 11th President

7.2 Financial Announcements

7.2.1 Jul 15, 2024: Integra LifeSciences to Host Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on July 29, 2024

7.2.2 Jun 18, 2024: Merit Medical Systems to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 1, 2024

7.2.3 Apr 25, 2024: Edwards Lifesciences Reports First Quarter Results

7.2.4 Feb 28, 2024: Merit Medical Introduces 'Continued Growth Initiatives' Program and Financial Targets for Three-Year Period Ending December 31, 2026

7.2.5 Jan 16, 2024: Surmodics to Report First Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on February 1

7.2.6 Jan 05, 2024: Boston Scientific Announces Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

7.2.7 Oct 26, 2023: Boston Scientific Announces Results for Third Quarter 2023

7.2.8 Oct 19, 2023: Artivion Announces Release Date and Teleconference Call Details for Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

7.2.9 Oct 18, 2023: Edwards Lifesciences to Host Earnings Conference Call on October 25, 2023

7.2.10 Oct 16, 2023: MIMEDX to Host Third Quarter 2023 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 30

7.3 Government and Public Interest

7.3.1 Jun 01, 2024: Typhoid Fever Vaccine "Tyfim V-I Injection Syringe" Information Regarding Obtaining Manufacturing and Sales Approval

7.3.2 Feb 23, 2024: Edwards Lifesciences to Present at the 44th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference

7.3.3 Nov 08, 2023: MediWound Announces a Collaboration with PolyMedics Innovations (PMI) for NexoBrid Distribution in Europe

7.3.4 Aug 29, 2023: SI-BONE To Present at Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 12, 2023

7.3.5 Aug 28, 2023: Edwards Lifesciences to Present at the 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

7.3.6 Aug 11, 2023: W. L. Gore & Associates to Present New Mosa Paper At Gvsets Conference



8 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u283rf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.