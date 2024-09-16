InterDigital Announces Annual Recurring Revenue Target Of $1 Billion By 2030

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, has announced targets of $1 billion in annual recurring revenue and $600 million in adjusted EBITDA by 2030.



“In the past four years, we have almost doubled our revenue, improved our execution across the business, and taken multiple steps to enhance shareholder value,” noted Liren Chen, President and CEO, InterDigital. “Based on our world-class innovation in wireless, video and AI, accelerating momentum across the business, the large addressable markets available to us, and new greenfield opportunities, we believe we are perfectly positioned to deliver significant growth in revenue and profitability in coming years.”

InterDigital's executive team announced and discussed the new targets at a recent investor day.

The presentation is here.

A full replay is here.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

For more information, visit the InterDigital website: www.interdigital.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include information regarding our current beliefs, plans and expectations. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecast,” “goal,” “could,” "would," "should," "if," "may," "might," "future," "target," "trend," "seek to," "will continue," "predict," "likely," "in the event," and variations of any such words or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, and actual events that occur, to differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) unanticipated delays, difficulties or accelerations in the execution of patent license agreements; (ii) the resolution of current legal proceedings, including any awards or judgments relating to such proceedings, additional or related legal proceedings, including appeals, changes in the schedules or costs associated with such proceedings or adverse rulings; (iii) our ability to leverage our strategic relationships and secure new patent license agreements on acceptable terms; (iv) our ability to enter into sales and/or licensing partnering arrangements for certain of our patent assets; (v) our ability to expand our revenue opportunities by entering into licensing arrangements with video streaming and other cloud-based service providers; (vi) our ability to enter into partnerships with leading inventors and research organizations; (vii) our ability to identify and pursue strategic acquisitions of technology and patent portfolios and other strategic growth opportunities; (viii) our ability to commercialize our technologies and enter into customer agreements; (ix) the failure of the markets for our current or new technologies to materialize to the extent or at the rate that we expect; (x) our continued ability to develop new technologies and secure new patents, including the risk of unexpected delays or difficulties related to the development of our technologies; (xi) risks associated with our capital allocation strategies, including risks associated with our planned dividend payments and share repurchases; (xii) changes in our interpretations of, and assumptions and calculations with respect to the impact on us of, the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, as well as further guidance that may be issued regarding such act; (xiii) risks related to the potential impact of new accounting standards on our financial position, results of operations or cash flows; (xiv) failure to accurately forecast the impact of our restructuring activities on our financial statements and our business; (xv) the timing and impact of potential regulatory, administrative and legislative matters; (xvi) changes or inaccuracies in market projections; (xvii) our ability to obtain liquidity though debt and equity financings; (xviii) the potential effects that macroeconomic uncertainty could have on our financial position, results of operations and cash flows; (xix) impacts from acts of terrorism, war or political or civil unrest, or any responses thereto, in the United States or elsewhere; (xx) changes in our business strategy; (xxi) changes or inaccuracies in our expectations with respect to royalty payments by our customers and (xxii) risks related to our assumptions and application of relevant accounting standards, including with respect to revenue recognition.

We undertake no duty to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as otherwise required by law.

