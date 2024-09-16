Presentation at the 2024 International HBV Meeting Highlights Antiviral Activity of EBT-107 as a Potential Anti-HBV Therapy

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc. (“Excision”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing CRISPR-based therapies to cure deadly and debilitating viral infections, today announced that it presented data from its program for Hepatitis B virus, EBT-107, at the 2024 International HBV Meeting, that took place September 11-15, 2024, in Chicago, IL.



“The in vitro and in vivo data presented at the 2024 International HBV Meeting advance the development of a new approach to treat and cure Hepatitis B virus,” said Daniel Dornbusch, Chief Executive Officer of Excision. “EBT-107, using a nanoparticle-delivered, dual guide CRISPR editing approach, demonstrated substantial suppression of HBV biomarkers in vitro and in vivo. These data support advancement to human clinical trials and are highly encouraging for the CRISPR field. We look forward to bringing this therapy to the millions of patients with HBV around the world.”

HBV is the most common blood-borne and liver infection worldwide. Existing antiviral and immunomodulator treatments do not eliminate the source of the infection - covalently closed circular DNA (cccDNA) which enables persistent viral infection. Excision’s lead product candidate for treating HBV infection, EBT-107, is a CRISPR-based dual guide RNA gene therapy aimed toward effectively deactivating the virus and eliminating the source of persistent viral infection.

About Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Excision BioTherapeutics develops CRISPR-based therapeutics designed to cure viral infectious diseases. The Company is pioneering treatments for herpes simplex virus-1 keratitis (HSV-1 keratitis), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and HIV that targets and inactivates the viral DNA. Leveraging the Company's multiplexed gene editing approach, the Excision pipeline builds upon positive safety and tolerability data from a Phase 1/2 trial evaluating a first-generation therapy, EBT-101, in patients with HIV. Excision’s foundational technologies were developed by Dr. Kamel Khalili at Temple University and Dr. Jennifer Doudna at UC Berkeley. For more information, please visit www.excision.bio.

Contact:

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors

917-355-2395

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com