Monarch Private Capital and Invenergy Close Nearly $170 Million Tax Equity Financing for Samson Solar Energy Center II

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital (Monarch), a nationally recognized impact investment firm that develops, finances and manages a diversified portfolio of tax credit projects, and Invenergy, a leading developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions, are pleased to announce the successful closing of nearly $170 million in tax equity financing for the Samson Solar Energy Center II project, located in Lamar County, Texas. The project, developed by Invenergy, will bring significant economic benefits to the region, including construction jobs, substantial landowner payments, and more than $27 million in local taxes and payments to the county and local school district throughout the life of the project.



The Samson Solar Energy Center II is a 200-megawatt (MW) solar power facility slated to begin commercial operations later this year. Once completed, Samson II will generate enough clean electricity to power over 40,000 homes. The project is part of Invenergy’s Samson Solar Energy Center, a five-phase, 1,310-MW development that is the largest solar energy center in Texas. Collectively, the Samson Solar Energy Center will produce enough energy to power 300,000 homes and help advance Texas's leadership in clean energy.

"We’re proud to have worked with Invenergy on the tax equity solution for the Samson Solar Energy Center II," said Bryan Didier, Partner & Managing Director of Renewable Energy at Monarch Private Capital. "This investment is another important milestone for our team, and we’re excited to partner with Invenergy on a project that is providing skilled jobs and clean energy to a community that has experienced economic hardship."

Brian Bortman, Senior Vice President of Finance & Capital Markets at Invenergy, added, "The tax equity financing of Samson II marks another significant milestone for our flagship project. This innovative transaction is a testament to Invenergy’s strong financial partnerships and our unmatched capabilities to accelerate clean, reliable energy at scale."

Marathon Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Invenergy on the transaction.

“Securing the tax equity investment for Samson Energy Center II was a significant step towards advancing the broader Samson Solar Energy Center project,” said Greg Andiorio, Managing Director, Tax Credit Advisory at Marathon Capital. “It was a pleasure to work with the Invenergy and Monarch teams on this important transaction.”

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages impact investment funds that positively impact communities by creating clean power, jobs and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The Company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders participating in these federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and professionals located throughout the United States.

About Invenergy

Invenergy is accelerating cleaner, more reliable, affordable energy. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, build, own, and operate large-scale renewable and other clean energy generation, transmission and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Headquartered in Chicago, Invenergy has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Japan, Poland, and Scotland.

Invenergy and its affiliated companies have successfully developed more than 31,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar, transmission infrastructure and natural gas power generation and advanced energy storage projects.

About Marathon Capital

Marathon Capital is the largest independent investment bank dedicated to servicing the clean economy. Throughout its 25-year history, the firm has played a pivotal role in many of the groundbreaking and transformative transactions for new and emerging sectors, consistently delivering exceptional results for its clients. The firm is a leading global financial adviser across M&A, equity capital markets, debt capital markets, tax credits, offtake, and energy transition. Marathon Capital is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Houston, San Francisco, San Diego, London, and Calgary with local presence in Madrid and Seoul. www.marathoncapital.com

CONTACT

Jane Rafeedie

Monarch Private Capital

jrafeedie@monarchprivate.com

470-283-8431

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4544f881-3e9c-4fbb-b4e9-c738b19caa7c