Palisade Bio Launches New Corporate Branding and Reiterates Commitment to Advancing Next-Generation Precision Therapies

Carlsbad, CA, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade,” “Palisade Bio” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced the launch of its new corporate branding and website, palisadebio.com and reiterated its commitment to stakeholders by advancing its lead product candidate, PALI-2108.

“We remain committed to our mission of developing differentiated product candidates for immune, inflammatory and fibrotic diseases in established commercial markets where there is a significant unmet medical need. As we continue to advance our pipeline programs, enhance our growing body of data, and build momentum toward value-driving milestones, we believed it was essential to align our corporate brand to clearly reflect the overarching vision we have for Palisade Bio,” commented J.D. Finley, Chief Executive Officer of Palisade. “We believe that next-generation precision therapies will be vital in targeting these diseases, and our focus is on advancing our programs to be able to help the millions of patients living with them every day. The data we have collected to-date continues to reinforce our confidence as we advance toward several key clinical and regulatory milestones. I am excited for this next phase of evolution and the opportunity to unlock the full potential value of Palisade Bio.”

The Company’s lead program, PALI-2108, is a microbiota-activated PDE4 inhibitor prodrug in development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis. Ulcerative colitis poses significant challenges for patients who need therapies that provide effective remission rates, that are non-immunosuppressive and that have improved safety profiles. Once clinical trials begin, the Company anticipates using advanced machine learning to identify patients with elevated PDE4 activity to enhance the responder population using PALI-2108 to target ulcerative colitis. By pinpointing key markers of colitis through RNA sequencing and meta-analysis, the Company will be able to identify top PDE4-effector genes, potentially enabling Palisade to predict patient responses to PDE4 inhibitors and hopefully ensure targeted, effective treatment.

Additionally, the Company’s platform technology provides the opportunity to expand its pipeline across immune, inflammatory and fibrotic disease, including its PALI-1908 program in preclinical development for fibro stenotic Crohn’s Disease, which shares multiple synergies with the lead PALI-2108 program.

In addition to the launch of its new website, the Company has released its latest corporate presentation, now available in the Investors section of the Company’s website. For more information and to stay updated, please visit the company's website ( palisadebio.com ) and connect on X , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com .

Forward Looking Statements

