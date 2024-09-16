BOS’ Supply Chain Division Receives an Order in the amount of $900,000

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BOSC), an integrator for supply chain technologies, announced today that its Supply Chain Division has received an order in the amount of $900,000 from an Israeli customer in the aerospace industry. This order is to be delivered through 2024.



Avidan Zelicovski, BOS’ President, emphasized: “This significant order from a long-standing customer is a testament to the reliability and quality of BOS' supply chain services and underscores the value that they offer.”

About BOS

BOS leverages cutting-edge technologies to optimize supply chain operations across three key divisions. The Intelligent Robotics division streamlines industrial and logistics inventory processes. The RFID division efficiently marks and tracks inventory, and the Supply Chain division effectively manages inventory supply.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, , the effect of the war against the Hamas and other terrorist organizations, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.