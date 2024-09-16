Apollomics Presents Vebreltinib Data in Patients with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with METex14 Skipping Mutations at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollomics Inc. (Nasdaq: APLM) (“Apollomics” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing multiple oncology drug candidates to address difficult-to-treat and treatment-resistant cancers, announced today a poster presentation at the 2024 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, taking place September 13-17, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.



“We are pleased to share the efficacy and safety data of vebreltinib showing it is efficacious in both treatment naïve and previously treated patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLS) and confirmed METex14 mutation, with longer treatment follow-ups,” said Guo-Liang Yu, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Apollomics. “Interestingly, the analysis of efficacy by MET gene copy number (GCN) demonstrated that not only the majority of the patient population in the vebreltinib program does not have co-occurring MET amplification and therefore resembles the real-world patient population reported in registries, but also that vebreltinib is efficacious regardless of co-occurring METamp, achieving as high as 67% overall response rate in patients with MET GCN<4, and outperforming other MET inhibitors. The data further supports verbreltinib’s high potency and its best-in-class potential.”

The poster presentation titled “Vebreltinib Efficacy and Safety in NSCLC Patients with METex14 Skipping Mutations” highlighted data from the ongoing global Phase 2 SPARTA-II trial and the Company’s partner, Avistone, Phase 2/3 KUNPENG trial in China. The analysis of the data included 108 patients without prior exposure to MET inhibitors (72 treatment-naive and 36 previously treated NSCLC patients) that received vebreltinib, 200 mg BID in 28-day cycle, with 12 months of follow up data. With centrally confirmed METex14 skipping, overall response rate (ORR) to vebreltinib in treatment-naïve patients was 66.7% (95% CI: 54.6, 77.3) with median duration of response (DOR) of 17.3 months and median progression free survival (PFS) of 13.8 months. In the previously treated patients, ORR was 61.1% (95% CI: 43.5, 76.9) with median DOR of 16.7 months and median PFS of 7.4 months. Among the 91 vebreltinib-treated NSCLC patients with METex14 for whom GCN data was available, GCN distribution was similar to those reported in AACR project GENIE and cBioportal. The ORRs by GCN continue to support vebreltinib’s efficacy, including in the GCN<4 cohort (ORR 67.8%; n=86) - a subgroup that was reported in other MET inhibitor trials to be less responsive: 18% ORR with capmatinib in patients with METex14 NSCLC and GCN<4, and 38.6% with savolitinib in METex14 NSCLC without METamp. Similarly, ORR was 69.2% in GCN<6 (n=91) and 100% (5/5) in GCN>4 cohorts. Treatment-related adverse events (TRAE) of grade 3 or higher were reported in 48.1% of patients, with the most common being edema (16.7%). No death was reported due to TEAEs.

The poster presentation will be available on the Apollomics website under the Presentations page under the News and Events section.

About vebreltinib (APL-101)

Vebreltinib is a potent, small molecule, orally bioavailable and highly selective c-MET inhibitor. It works by inhibiting the aberrant activation of the HGF/c-MET axis, a key pathway involved in tumor growth, proliferation, and the development of resistance to certain targeted therapies such as osimertinib. By targeting c-MET dysregulation, vebreltinib has demonstrated strong tumor inhibitory effect in a variety of preclinical c-MET dysregulated human gastric, hepatic, pancreatic and lung cancer xenograft animal models and patient-derived xenograft models (PDX).

Details on the Phase 1/2 SPARTA global clinical trial can be found on clinicaltrials.gov: NCT03175224. Apollomics is developing vebreltinib as single-agent cancer therapy in a variety of tumor types and actively assessing the potential of vebreltinib in combination with novel therapies. Vebreltinib recently received conditional approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China and is currently under clinical investigation and not approved for any use in any other regions in the world.

About Apollomics Inc.

Apollomics Inc. is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oncology therapies with the potential to be combined with other treatment options to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Apollomics’ lead programs include its core product, vebreltinib (APL-101), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors with c-Met alterations, which is currently in a Phase 2 multicohort clinical trial in the United States, and uproleselan (APL-106), a specific E-Selectin antagonist that has the potential to be used adjunctively with standard chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers, which is currently in Phase 1 and Phase 3 clinical trials in China. For more information, please visit www.apollomicsinc.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, prospects, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements, including statements about the preliminary data from the Phase 2 SPARTA trial of vebreltinib in patients with non-CNS MET fusion solid tumors.

