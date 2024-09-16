Automotive Tire Market Size is Projected to be US$ 24.06 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2024 to 2032 | Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global automotive tire market was estimated at USD 19.12 billion in 2023. The market is expected to upsurge from USD 19.44 billion in 2024 to USD 24.06 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

What is Automotive Tire?

Automotive tires, the round-shaped rubber components that establish the vital connection between the vehicle and the road surface, are constructed from materials such as rubber, steel cord, fiber, and textile. These materials are carefully chosen to provide traction and support the vehicle's weight, thereby influencing the tire's performance. Quality plays a crucial role in choosing the right tire. The best one can enhance your car’s safety and performance by controlling steering and braking, as well as reduce maintenance costs and fuel consumption.

Market Report Attributes

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 19.12 billion Market value by 2032 USD 24.06 billion CAGR 2.7% from 2024 to 2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019–2022 Forecast period 2024–2032

Key Highlights of Report:

The automotive tire market is expected to grow significantly due to factors including a rising number of car purchases worldwide, an increase in research and development (R&D) activities, technological developments in the car tire sector, and a rising focus on fuel economy.

The market is primarily segmented on the basis of rim size, vehicle type, tire type, season type, section width, and region.

Based on region, in 2023, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share.

Automotive Tire Market Key Players:

Bridgestone Corporation

CEAT Ltd.

Continental AG

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

Michelin Group

MRF Tyres

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd.

Automotive Tire Market Trends and Drivers

Demand For High-Performance Automobiles: The expansion of the automotive manufacturing industry majorly fuels the market growth, driven by increasing vehicle ownership worldwide and rising demand for high-performance vehicles, which in turn boosts the need for tires.

The expansion of the automotive manufacturing industry majorly fuels the market growth, driven by increasing vehicle ownership worldwide and rising demand for high-performance vehicles, which in turn boosts the need for tires. R&D investments: Companies aimed at unveiling tires with enhanced performance, longevity, and eco-friendliness are heavily investing in research and development (R&D) activities. As the popularity of these vehicles increases, tire manufacturers are focusing on developing tires specifically designed to match their unique characteristics, such as weight distribution and driving dynamics. Thus, increasing investments by companies in developing advanced tires further propel the automotive tire market growth.

Companies aimed at unveiling tires with enhanced performance, longevity, and eco-friendliness are heavily investing in research and development (R&D) activities. As the popularity of these vehicles increases, tire manufacturers are focusing on developing tires specifically designed to match their unique characteristics, such as weight distribution and driving dynamics. Thus, increasing investments by companies in developing advanced tires further propel the automotive tire market growth. Focus On Fuel Economy: Consumers worldwide are increasingly opting for the most durable and cost-effective tire alternatives, encouraging the automotive industry to develop innovative tire solutions. Additionally, as consumers seek tires that offer enhanced fuel efficiency, the emphasis on fuel economy becomes more prominent, driving market growth.

Which Region Dominates Automotive Tire Market Globally?

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest automotive tire market share in 2023 and is predicted to maintain its strong influence during the forecast period. The region has established a strong footprint in auto manufacturing due to low production costs, cheap labor, favorable safety and pollution regulations, and government incentives for foreign direct investment (FDI). This trend has attracted well-known automakers such as BMW AG, Volkswagen Group, Tata, BYD, Nissan, and Mitsubishi to expand their operations in the region, driving market growth.





Segmental Outlook:

By Rim Size:

13–15"

16–18”

19–21"

> 21"

By Aspect Ratio:

<60

60-70

>70

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Buses

Trucks

By Tire Type:

Bias Tire

Radial Tire

By Season Type:

Winter Tire (Non-Studded & Studded)

Summer Tire

All-Season Tire

By Section Width:

<200mm

200-230mm

>230mm

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

