Metavesco and Local Choice Spirits Announce Joint Venture to Launch Limited Edition Bourbon Series

CUMMING, GA, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metavesco, Inc. (OTC PINK:MVCO) is excited to announce the formation of a joint venture with award-winning Local Choice Spirits to launch a new limited-edition bourbon series at the historic Striped Pig Distillery, Charleston’s first distillery steeped in history back to 1838! The partnership follows an initial Letter of Intent for an acquisition, but market conditions in the over-the-counter (OTC) market have prompted a strategic shift toward this collaborative venture.

In this joint initiative, Metavesco has purchased 8-year-old barreled aged bourbon from Local Choice Spirits, laying the foundation for a premium bourbon line that combines the expertise of both companies. Together, they will develop a unique brand concept, leveraging Local Choice Spirits' acclaimed production capabilities. Additionally, Local Choice Spirits will provide licensing and distribution, enabling swift and efficient entry into key markets.

“We’re excited to shift gears and explore this new partnership with Local Choice Spirits,” said Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco. “The opportunity to collaborate with such a respected name in the spirits industry allows us to introduce a high-quality product to our audience while capitalizing on Local Choice’s distribution expertise.”

Local Choice Spirits, known for crafting award-winning spirits and pushing the boundaries of innovation in the beverage industry, is thrilled to bring their resources and experience to this joint venture.

Paula “Pixie” Dezzutti commented, “The combination of rarity, quality, respect, collaboration, and local craftsmanship creates an attractive opportunity for the passionate MVCO shareholders to tie in with Local Choice’s artisanal narrative leading to future large-scale releases. An 8-year-old bourbon signals commitment to quality, developing complex flavors from the oak barrels marrying into the whiskey. The Metavesco/Local Choice Spirits partnership signals the same commitment to strengthening the bond between these two niche innovators.”

The joint venture is expected to bring this rare, small batch limited-edition bourbon to market before year end, with more details on branding and availability to be released soon.

About Metavesco

Metavesco is a web3 enterprise and digital asset innovator. The Company has bitcoin mining operations at hosted facilities in KY and IA. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the Company operates Boring Brew, a specialty coffee company utilizing owned and licensed NFT IP as unique packaging.

About Local Choice and Striped Pig Distillery

The award-winning Striped Pig Distillery is a woman-owned, family-run, community-driven business, since 2010 marking its tenure as Charleston’s oldest distillery. Striped Pig helped revive the distillery scene in Charleston when it opened its doors in North Charleston in 2013, becoming the holy city’s first distillery since Prohibition. Its origin story is one of ‘great curiosity’ and a nod to some tongue-in-cheek US history, brought to life by their beloved Striped Pig mascot, Jackson. Since those early days, the Pig has continued its support of the community, expanded its lineup, received numerous accolades and awards, and has kept driving the distillery scene in Charleston and the wider industry forward with firsts, like the Bottled in Bond Bourbon release and launching the first bourbon on the blockchain.

Striped Pig Distillery is located at 2225-A Old School Drive Charleston, SC 29405

For more information about the distillery, Tours and Tastings , visit: http://www.stripedpigdistillery.com/ To purchase spirits online: https://stripedpigdistillery.com/shop/

