Synthetic Biology Market Forecast Report to 2029: Focus on Market Opportunities - Use of Machine Learning in Synthetic Biology and Increasing Demand for Fuel Alternatives

The global market for synthetic biology was valued at $15.4 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.1% to reach $61.6 billion by the end of 2029.

Several factors make the synthetic biology industry a prime candidate for growth. First, there are a lot of synthetic biology applications with sizable addressable markets and a slow penetration rate; as these rates rise, the industry will grow rapidly. Second, industry innovation is being propelled by the creation of fascinating new technologies. These technologies include novel gene editing platforms, enzymatic DNA synthesis, and ultra-high-throughput screening platforms for organism design. Third, the industry is emphasizing value-added products more than commodity, price-sensitive products.

These days, synthetic biology foundries regularly create, construct, and test designer organisms that can yield profitable end products. The process involves changing the genomes of these organisms to create the ideal blend of flavor and texture for the food industry. In the textile industry, designer organisms aid in achieving the ideal balance of weight, dimensional variability, strength, flexibility, and targeted surface and structural modification. These kinds of high-value synthetic biology end products are expected to propel this industry's substantial market expansion.

The study scope includes core synthetic biology products (e.g., oligonucleotides, synthetic genes, BioBrick parts, delivery plasmids, chassis organisms, synthetic cells, cell-based and cell-free production systems), enabling technologies (e.g., DNA sequencing, DNA synthesis, gene editing, bioinformatics, specialty media) and enabled technologies (e.g., healthcare, industrial chemicals, consumer products, food and beverage, agriculture) that are already commercialized or are forecast to be commercialized through 2029.

Key synthetic biology technologies and products are analyzed to determine present and future market status, as well as forecasted growth from 2024 through 2029. An in-depth discussion of strategic alliances, industry structures, competitive dynamics, patents, and market-driving forces is also provided.

The report examines the synthetic biology industry by market segment, including DNA sequencing, DNA synthesis, gene editing, synthetic biology foundries, and software. The market is also analyzed by end users, including agriculture, consumer products, cosmetics and skin care, food and beverage, healthcare, and industrial chemicals.

By geographical region, the market is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

50 data tables and 45 additional tables

An analysis of the global markets for synthetic biology products and technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2021 to 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with market share analysis by product type, end-user industry and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market drivers and challenges, innovations, technologies, industry regulations, and the influence of macroeconomic factors

Identification of core synthetic biology products, key enabling technologies, commercial opportunities for product development, and competitive strategies

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, the ESG practices of leading companies and their ESG scores

An analysis of patents granted for synthetic biology technologies, liquid biopsy and sequencing, and gene editing

Analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and venture funding outlook

Profiles of the market leaders, including Ginkgo Bioworks, Amyris, Twist Bioscience, Codexis Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $19.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $61.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.1% Regions Covered Global





Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Market Overview

Value Chain Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Regulation of GEMs in the United States

Impacts of Synthetic Biology on Biodiversity Conservation

Direct Impacts

Indirect Impacts

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Various Applications of Synthetic Biology in Diverse Fields Increasing Funding for Research and Development Declining Cost of DNA Sequencing Continuous Innovations in the Synthetic Biology Field

Market Restraints Biosafety, Biosecurity, and Ethical Issues

Market Opportunities Increasing Demand for Fuel Alternatives Use of Machine Learning in Synthetic Biology



Chapter 4: Emerging Trends and Patent Analysis

Emerging Trends

CRISPR-CAS Systems

Gene Drives

Expanded Genetic Code

Optogenetics

Synthetic Genomics

Cell-Free System

Microbiome Engineering

Patent Analysis

Select Patent Grants

Patent Review

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis, by Product Type Enabled Products Enabling Products Biologic Components Integrated Systems

Market Analysis, by End User

Enabled Product, by End User

Enabling Product, by End User

Biologic Components, by End User

Integrated Systems, by End User

Market Analysis, by Region

Chapter 6: Competitive Intelligence

Company Share Analysis

Investment in Industry

Chapter 7: Sustainability in Synthetic Biology Market: ESG Perspective

ESG Trends in the Biotechnology Industry

ESG Risks and Challenges

ESG Perspective

Companies Profiled

Agilent Technologies

Amyris

Codexis

Eurofins Scientific

Genscript

Ginkgo Bioworks

Merck KGAA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Twist Bioscience

Viridos

