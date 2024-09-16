Synthetic Biology Market Forecast Report to 2029: Focus on Market Opportunities - Use of Machine Learning in Synthetic Biology and Increasing Demand for Fuel Alternatives

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Biology: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for synthetic biology was valued at $15.4 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.1% to reach $61.6 billion by the end of 2029.
Several factors make the synthetic biology industry a prime candidate for growth. First, there are a lot of synthetic biology applications with sizable addressable markets and a slow penetration rate; as these rates rise, the industry will grow rapidly. Second, industry innovation is being propelled by the creation of fascinating new technologies. These technologies include novel gene editing platforms, enzymatic DNA synthesis, and ultra-high-throughput screening platforms for organism design. Third, the industry is emphasizing value-added products more than commodity, price-sensitive products.
These days, synthetic biology foundries regularly create, construct, and test designer organisms that can yield profitable end products. The process involves changing the genomes of these organisms to create the ideal blend of flavor and texture for the food industry. In the textile industry, designer organisms aid in achieving the ideal balance of weight, dimensional variability, strength, flexibility, and targeted surface and structural modification. These kinds of high-value synthetic biology end products are expected to propel this industry's substantial market expansion.
Report Scope
- The study scope includes core synthetic biology products (e.g., oligonucleotides, synthetic genes, BioBrick parts, delivery plasmids, chassis organisms, synthetic cells, cell-based and cell-free production systems), enabling technologies (e.g., DNA sequencing, DNA synthesis, gene editing, bioinformatics, specialty media) and enabled technologies (e.g., healthcare, industrial chemicals, consumer products, food and beverage, agriculture) that are already commercialized or are forecast to be commercialized through 2029.
- Key synthetic biology technologies and products are analyzed to determine present and future market status, as well as forecasted growth from 2024 through 2029. An in-depth discussion of strategic alliances, industry structures, competitive dynamics, patents, and market-driving forces is also provided.
- The report examines the synthetic biology industry by market segment, including DNA sequencing, DNA synthesis, gene editing, synthetic biology foundries, and software. The market is also analyzed by end users, including agriculture, consumer products, cosmetics and skin care, food and beverage, healthcare, and industrial chemicals.
- By geographical region, the market is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).
The Report Includes
- 50 data tables and 45 additional tables
- An analysis of the global markets for synthetic biology products and technologies
- Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2021 to 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with market share analysis by product type, end-user industry and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market drivers and challenges, innovations, technologies, industry regulations, and the influence of macroeconomic factors
- Identification of core synthetic biology products, key enabling technologies, commercial opportunities for product development, and competitive strategies
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, the ESG practices of leading companies and their ESG scores
- An analysis of patents granted for synthetic biology technologies, liquid biopsy and sequencing, and gene editing
- Analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and venture funding outlook
- Profiles of the market leaders, including Ginkgo Bioworks, Amyris, Twist Bioscience, Codexis Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Market Overview
- Value Chain Analysis
- Regulatory Framework
- Regulation of GEMs in the United States
- Impacts of Synthetic Biology on Biodiversity Conservation
- Direct Impacts
- Indirect Impacts
Chapter 3: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Various Applications of Synthetic Biology in Diverse Fields
- Increasing Funding for Research and Development
- Declining Cost of DNA Sequencing
- Continuous Innovations in the Synthetic Biology Field
- Market Restraints
- Biosafety, Biosecurity, and Ethical Issues
- Market Opportunities
- Increasing Demand for Fuel Alternatives
- Use of Machine Learning in Synthetic Biology
Chapter 4: Emerging Trends and Patent Analysis
- Emerging Trends
- CRISPR-CAS Systems
- Gene Drives
- Expanded Genetic Code
- Optogenetics
- Synthetic Genomics
- Cell-Free System
- Microbiome Engineering
- Patent Analysis
- Select Patent Grants
- Patent Review
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis, by Product Type
- Enabled Products
- Enabling Products
- Biologic Components
- Integrated Systems
- Market Analysis, by End User
- Enabled Product, by End User
- Enabling Product, by End User
- Biologic Components, by End User
- Integrated Systems, by End User
- Market Analysis, by Region
Chapter 6: Competitive Intelligence
- Company Share Analysis
- Investment in Industry
Chapter 7: Sustainability in Synthetic Biology Market: ESG Perspective
- ESG Trends in the Biotechnology Industry
- ESG Risks and Challenges
- ESG Perspective
Companies Profiled
- Agilent Technologies
- Amyris
- Codexis
- Eurofins Scientific
- Genscript
- Ginkgo Bioworks
- Merck KGAA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Twist Bioscience
- Viridos
