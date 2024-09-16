BAMF Health Announces Strategic Clinical Trials Partnership with Adaptive Research

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAMF Health, a world leader in molecular imaging and Theranostics and Adaptive Research, a clinical trial site organization whose mission is to democratize clinical trials by providing full-service support to trial investigators in community settings, today announced a strategic partnership to increase physician participation and patient enrollment in clinical trials across the United States.



A majority of clinical trials take place in only a handful of U.S. cities with large university research hospitals, however, 85% of patients are diagnosed and treated at local, community-based clinical practices. This partnership will ensure these physicians and patients have the access, support, and resources to participate in research.

“BAMF Health’s world-class imaging services and clinical trial expertise combined with Adaptive Research’s knowledge and support services empower community physicians and give diverse populations the life-saving care they need and deserve,” said Dan Rogers, BAMF Health Director of Clinical Trials Platform.

Research finds 80% of physicians are interested in being clinical trial investigators, but less than 15% (mostly in academic settings) are actually involved in clinical trials. Challenges related to regulations, paperwork, support staff, and other administrative tasks make it difficult, or near impossible, for community physicians to participate. This collaborative partnership aims to reduce the administrative burden for physicians so they can more easily serve as principal investigators for trials that would benefit their patient population.

"At Adaptive Research, we're committed to bridging the gap between community physicians and clinical trials," said Melissa Andrews, Operations Project Director at Adaptive Research. "Our partnership with BAMF Health allows us to extend our reach and empower more physicians to participate in groundbreaking research, ultimately benefiting patients who might otherwise lack access to innovative treatments."

BAMF Health and Adaptive Research plan to engage with and identify community physicians interested in participating in trials but lack the support to do so. Initially, BAMF Health and Adaptive Research will focus on West Michigan with plans to expand. Together, the two organizations will walk alongside physicians to help recruit patients, manage trial requirements, and augment staffing.

BAMF Health Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Harshad Kulkarni emphasized, “Often physicians working in small, private practices understand the scientific importance of clinical trials, and have an academic mindset, but lack the operational support to get involved. BAMF Health’s partnership with Adaptive Research removes operational barriers and allows physicians to do the important work of treating patients.”

BAMF Health and Adaptive Research also have plans to support physicians outside of the state of Michigan. BAMF Health’s long-term goal is to create a nationwide network of clinical trial sites. The partnership with Adaptive Research is key to advancing that mission.

"Our partnership with BAMF Health is a game-changer for clinical research accessibility," said Deepak Behera, CEO of Adaptive Research. "By combining BAMF's expertise in molecular imaging and Theranostics with our support for community physicians, we're bringing cutting-edge trials directly to patients in West Michigan and beyond. This collaboration not only embodies our mission to democratize clinical trials but also accelerates advancements in the radiopharmaceutical industry by expanding the reach and efficiency of clinical trials in this critical field. Together, we're ensuring innovative treatments reach those who need them most, regardless of their location."

About BAMF Health

BAMF Health is the world’s first vertically integrated platform for intelligence-based precision medicine. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, BAMF Health employs the most advanced theranostic imaging technology to detect and treat cancer and other diseases and conduct advanced clinical trials. Our overriding mission is to empower patients to become people again. With a team of data scientists, researchers, software engineers, and clinicians —all working in lockstep—we’re making good on it. To learn more about BAMF Health, visit www.bamfhealth.com.

About Adaptive Research

Founded in 2020, Adaptive Research Inc. is revolutionizing the landscape of clinical trials. By offering full-service support to trial investigators, Adaptive Research connects Sponsors of potential life-saving investigational agents and medical devices with community physicians and their patients nationwide. Adaptive Research’s expert team functions as a virtual clinical trials office, managing administrative and regulatory responsibilities, and enabling physicians to focus on their paramount task: providing exceptional clinical judgment and care. For additional information, visit https://adaptiveresearch.com.

On behalf of Adaptive Research, Inc

Ruchi Sood

r.sood@adaptiveresearch.com