Exclusive One-on-One Video Interview with CEO Erik Blum, SMC Entertainment Inc.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMC Entertainment, Inc. ("SMC" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: SMCE), a Fintech incubator company focused on acquisition and support of commercialized services and technology (Fintech) companies, is pleased to announce that it’s CEO and President, Erik Blum was interviewed by Dave Donlin on The Stock Investor Daily Channel, an outlet that features interviews with publicly traded companies on U.S. based stock exchanges.



This exclusive interview sheds color on SMCE’s unique Global AI platform and Erik's strategic vision to democratize access to global markets and empower investors with unprecedented knowledge and security with AI-powered, blockchain based trading platforms. Erik also dicusses his commitment to innovation, and the future trajectory of a FinTech-Disruptor.

To watch this informative interview, click here.

About SMC Entertainment, Inc.

SMC is a versatile holding company focused on acquisition and support of proven commercialized financial services and technology (Fintech) companies. SMC's multi-discipline growth by acquisition approach is to enhance revenues and shareholder equity. For more information on SMC, visit www.smceinc.com.



About ChainTrade LTD

ChainTrade LTD, is a UK Registered Entity and is a joint Venture between Plato Data Intelligence and Redmatter.Capital., a registered financial services company, with its subsidiary granted a securities trading license by the Capital Market Authority of Montenegro. ChainTrade's AI research tools will enable investors to analyze thousands of data points including live price data, performance, investor sentiment, fair value, and risk factors simultaneously. These features enable the ChainTrade AI Research tool to provide timely insights to investors, which in turn will allow them to make informed decisions on optimizing their portfolio performance. Chaintrade.AI

About Fyniti Global Equities EBT, Inc.

Fyniti Global Equities EBT, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SMC, is Fintech platform developer founded by veteran Wall Street technologists and investment bankers who worked for Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America (Merrill Lynch) and Citigroup. Fyniti has a clear focus on developing disruptive technologies in the Wealth Management and capital markets domains. Fyniti owns the IQ Engine and EBT Technology which combine to provide AI driven. For more information, click the following links: (www.fyniti.com, www.fynitiiq.com).

Press Release Contact:

Erik Blum

Chief Executive Officer

SMC Entertainment, Inc.

360-820-5973

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such forward-looking statements or information provided by the third-party. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will the Company and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or any related damages.