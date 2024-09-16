Medigene to Host Virtual R&D Event on Medigene’s Optimal 3S TCRs for TCR-Guided Precision Immunotherapies

Planegg/Martinsried, September 16, 2024. Medigene AG (Medigene or the “Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an oncology platform company focused on the research and development of T cell receptor (TCR)-guided therapies for the treatment of cancer, will host an R&D Event on Medigene’s optimal 3S (specific, sensitive, and safe) TCRs for TCR-guided precision immunotherapies on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 4.30 pm CET / 10:30 am ET. A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations and discussions.

Management will discuss the advantages of the Company’s 3S TCRs across a wide range of modalities, including TCR-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies, TCR-guided T cell engager therapies (TCR-TCE), and TCR-natural killer cell therapies (TCR-NK).

Additionally, Principal Investigator of the EPITOME1015-I trial, Dr. David B. Zhen, MD, Associate Professor at both the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and the University of Washington School of Medicine, will provide a comprehensive overview of the Company’s lead program, MDG1015. His presentation will highlight the innovative approach taken with Medigene's lead third generation TCR-T therapy program, MDG1015, which targets the unmet needs that remain for treating solid tumors, despite recently approved first generation TCR-T therapies.

Finally, the presentation will cover Medigene’s proprietary End-to-End Platform, where multiple technologies can be deployed in a modular approach to generate multiple TCR-guided modalities, both cellular and antibody based, along with the latest advancements.

Attendees are invited to listen to the presentations and discussions as well as participate in the Q&A session.

Full details for the webcast and registration are as follows:

Date: October 10, 2024 Time: 4.30 pm CET / 10:30 am ET Location: Virtual Webcast registration: Webcast registration here

Following the call, an archived webcast will also be accessible on the Investors & Media section of the Medigene website https://www.medigene.com/investors-media/reports-presentations

About Medigene AG

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell receptor (TCR)-guided therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its End-to-End Platform generates optimal 3S (sensitive, specific and safe) T cell receptors with unique and distinctive attributes that are utilized in multiple therapeutic modalities, such as T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies, TCR-guided T cell engager therapies and TCR-natural killer cell therapies for both its in-house product pipeline and partnering.

Medigene’s lead TCR-T program MDG1015 is a potential best-in-class, TCR-T therapy to treat multiple solid tumor indications. The End-to-End Platform technologies enable armoring and enhancing of these T cells to overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) and ensure the T cell drug product composition maximizes safety, efficacy and durability of response. Medigene’s MDG1015 received IND approval in Q3 2024 and is filing for CTA in Q4 2024.

For more information, please visit https://medigene.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

