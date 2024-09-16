Groundworks® Partners with Mike Rowe as Part of Brand’s Initial Spokesperson Campaign

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks®, North America’s leading foundation and water management solutions company, announced its first-ever spokesperson collaboration with notable trades activist Mike Rowe, former host of the hit series “Dirty Jobs” on the Discovery Channel, as well as “Somebody’s Gotta Do It” on CNN. The recently launched “Go Below with Rowe” marketing campaign focuses on showcasing the skills and unique stories of blue-collar workers, while also following real home repair projects to inform local homeowners on the basics of foundation repair, basement waterproofing, and crawl space encapsulation.



“Go Below with Rowe” features a series of videos detailing the warning signs and solutions for foundation repair projects and how Groundworks employees can help. Groundworks onsite technicians and Rowe take viewers on a first-hand look at a residence in Rowe’s hometown of Baltimore. Upon surprising the crew with his presence, Rowe does what he does best: rolls up his sleeves and gets to work, tending to a home with several foundation-related issues, uneven floors, and more. Rowe is shown getting to know several Groundworks employees, why they chose to work for the brand, and what inspires them to come to work every day.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Mike Rowe, who understands the importance of investing in the trades. Together, we hope to show homeowners, as well as future employees, who we are as a company and highlight what has made our company successful since day one – our people,” said Matt Malone, founder and CEO of Groundworks. “Everyone who works for Groundworks is an owner, and through this initiative, we want to reinforce our pride in our work but also stress the importance of foundation repair and waterproofing done the right way. Mike is the perfect partner for us as one of the most influential and highly respected trades activists in this industry.”

Phase One of the campaign kicked off on August 8 with a social media and digital rollout, including a dedicated microsite: www.Groundworks.com/Rowe . Phase Two begins September 16, with a series of locally branded 30 second television commercials distributed to all Groundworks U.S. markets, which include an out-of-home and streaming campaign featuring Rowe. Founder and CEO of Groundworks, Matt Malone, will also be featured on Rowe’s podcast titled “The Way I Heard It” later this year.

“What makes this truly an authentic campaign is that nothing in these videos is scripted, and there were no second takes,” said Rowe. “From the moment I arrived onsite and met with each member of the team, I immediately felt that passion from each Groundworks owner in how much they love their jobs and providing the customer with the very best service possible. I’m looking forward to working with Groundworks, and further telling the story of the people behind the brand.”

About Groundworks

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is North America’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Founded in 2016, Groundworks companies provide foundation and water management solutions, including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutter installation, and concrete lifting services, as well as offer soil stabilizing solutions for residential and commercial projects. Groundworks’ combined brands have helped over one million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset: their homes. Groundworks operates over 73 offices across 36 states as well as in Canada. It is an eight-time recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and was named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list.

