CarGurus Appoints Jennifer Hanson as Chief People Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited digital auto platform for shopping, buying, and selling new and used vehicles1, today announced that Jennifer Hanson has been appointed Chief People Officer (CPO), effective September 30, 2024. With more than 20 years of experience in human resources (HR), employee benefits, and law, Hanson will lead CarGurus’ People and Talent team in their work advancing organizational strategies, talent development, and engagement to drive business performance and continued innovation.

“CarGurus employees play a key role in our mission to deliver an exceptional customer experience, and I believe Jennifer’s expertise is well-aligned to build on our position as an employer of choice that attracts and inspires top talent who drive this mission forward,” said Jason Trevisan, CarGurus Chief Executive Officer. “Her proven expertise fostering workplace engagement and culture in support of a business’ success will be invaluable as we continue our innovation and growth.”

Hanson’s diverse experience spans technology, healthcare, and financial services, where she was known as an innovator with a passion for human centered design. In her most recent role she was Chief HR Officer at Accolade, a rapidly growing national healthcare technology company. At Accolade, she evolved the HR function to cultivate a high-performing team and implement cross-functional initiatives that helped address the most critical talent acquisition and retention priorities. Prior to this, she spent over 15 years with Fidelity Investments. While there, Hanson leveraged her legal background and healthcare knowledge to launch and lead an early-stage Medicare start-up born out of the company’s innovation incubator. She also led the employee benefits function and built the employee experience function with a focus on developing the culture, innovative benefits, and day-to-day experiences that helped establish the company as a destination for top talent.

Hanson started her career as an in-house healthcare attorney focused on employee benefits, compensation, contracting, and compliance. She received her Juris Doctor degree from Northeastern University’s School of Law.

“CarGurus has set a high standard with its award-winning workplace culture and its position as a leading online automotive platform, creating a strong foundation to expand on this success," added Hanson. “I look forward to helping scale a world-class culture through strategic initiatives that fuel business success and enable teams to drive growth and innovation, cementing CarGurus as the top choice for consumers, dealers, and employees.”

About CarGurus, Inc.

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus platform gives consumers the confidence to purchase and/or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. 1

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com , and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com .

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and CarOffer® is a registered trademark of CarOffer, LLC. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Similarweb : Traffic Insights (Cars.com, Autotrader.com, TrueCar.com), Q2 2024, U.S.

