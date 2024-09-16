GrandPad Welcomes Grace Dolan as Chief Marketing Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrandPad , the leading technology company dedicated to safe, user-friendly devices for seniors, is proud to announce the appointment of Grace Dolan as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Dolan joins GrandPad with a wealth of marketing leadership experience from major consumer and technology companies and a passion for bringing quality experiences to underserved communities.



Dolan brings almost 20 years of experience in global brand strategy, digital and performance marketing from preeminent companies like Samsung, Frontier Communications, and J&J Consumer. She has a proven track record of transformation, tapping into a deep understanding of consumer needs and unlocking insights to build brands and products, delivering growth and creating value.

In her new role as CMO of GrandPad, Dolan will lead key commercial levers including marketing, sales, digital and e-commerce, focusing on consumer experience, brand awareness, and launching innovation. “I could not be more excited about helping to build a company in this emerging category with such a strong sense of purpose. Our team at GrandPad has an incredibly powerful opportunity to unlock innovative digital technologies and intuitive customer experiences for seniors, a massive consumer segment that’s been long overlooked by consumer tech.” Dolan said.

"Grace’s extensive background leading marketing teams and building brands at some of the world’s most prominent companies makes her an exceptional addition to our team," said Scott Lien, CEO and co-founder of GrandPad. "Her lifelong passion for serving others, combined with an expertise in strategic brand development, cutting-edge digital marketing, and performance-driven results will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our offerings."

As GrandPad looks to the future, the company remains focused on its core mission of creating innovative, secure, and accessible solutions for older adults. With Dolan leading the marketing efforts, GrandPad is poised for accelerated growth, deepening its impact on families and seniors around the world.

About GrandPad:

Celebrating their 10 year anniversary, GrandPad is a pioneering digital technology brand dedicated to creating secure, user-friendly digital solutions for seniors. The flagship GrandPad tablet is uniquely designed for individuals aged 75 and older, a demographic expected to more than double globally by 2050. The GrandPad tablet addresses key challenges such as usability, security, and connectivity that often hinder older adults' access to technology. GrandPad has connected more than 1.6 Million users – seniors, family members and caregivers in more than 110 countries. With thousands of 5 star reviews in both the Apple and Google App stores, GrandPad continues to lead the market in this segment by delighting customers every day.

GrandPad’s secure cloud platform facilitates seamless remote engagement between care teams, family members, and older adults. The platform supports various interactions, including video calls, sharing important care-related messages, and conducting multi-party video conferences that connect family members with a patient’s care team. Additionally, GrandPad enhances professional caregiving through connected device capabilities that improve telehealth and remote monitoring. To learn more, visit GrandPad.net or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @GrandPad_social.

