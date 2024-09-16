Grön Launches Limited Edition Halloween Collection Featuring Phantom Pearls and A Spooky Mystery MEGA Flavor





PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grön (pronounced grewn), the Mother of All Edibles, founded by Christine Apple, the acclaimed woman-led producer of innovative, handcrafted cannabis-infused edibles, today announced the debut of two new Halloween-inspired products, available for a limited time only. These products will be available at Curaleaf , Trulieve , Good Day Farm , MPX , Verano , Standard Wellness , Nectar , Travel Agency , Strain Stars , The Flower Shop , Zen Leaf , and Gotham locations in Oregon, Missouri, Arizona, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio.

The specialty Halloween lineup includes Phantom Pearls and Mystery MEGAs as part of the company’s recurring seasonal releases. Bringing the playful thrill of mystery, suspense and surprise, the Grön Halloween collection was inspired by the classic Halloween movie and TV shows of the past, where ghosts, vampires, mummies, the supernatural and an old-fashioned scream were frightful holiday traditions. Consumers looking for a cannabis-friendly Halloween adventure will be able to find the Grön Halloween Collection at specific retail locations beginning October 1st.

The limited run Phantom Pearls mirror Gron’s beloved Sugar-Coated Pearls, but with a ghostly twist. The white lychee lemonade flavored Phantom Pearls glow-in-the-dark, from the inside and out. The Phantom Pearls edible gummies and packaging produce a special glow-in-the-dark feature for an extra spooky experience when viewed under black light. Bursting with fruit flavor, Grön’s Phantom Pearls are gluten-free, soy-free, and produce a sativa effect while infused with full-spectrum of cannabinoids. At 10mg a pearl, the full package contains 100mg of THC.

“Halloween is a big deal at Grön, and we love having fun with this holiday,” said Christine Apple, Founder and CEO of Grön. “This year, we decided to bring that fun to life and infuse it into our products through these spooky new Phantom pearls. We’re really excited to see what our customers think of the mystery flavors and glow-in-the-dark packaging, and we’re thrilled to help spice up your Halloween experience!”

The Mystery MEGA is a bold new addition to the MEGA family of flavors. This indica powered edible packs a punch, with a mystery flavor that will remain under wraps until later this year. Stay tuned for the flavor announcement and unlock the mystery flavor with Grön. The Mystery MEGA is five times larger than their standard 10mg Sugar-Coated Pearls and consists of a large sugar-coated gummy with 100mg of THC per package, making it the perfect grab-and-go edible. The Mystery MEGA contains the full-spectrum of cannabinoids, and is gluten-free and soy-free.

Grön’s limited-time Halloween edibles offer the same sense of celebration and indulgence that people love in a cocktail, but in a way that’s more in-tune with the spirit of Halloween, allowing revelers to enjoy parties in a social and safe way - without having to worry about the hangover the next day. The beauty of these products is that they’re easy to incorporate into any occasion - by adding them to the bar cart as a unique alternative to drinks, or by setting up an edible-tasting station for a mysterious twist. The added benefit of the black-and-white Halloween designed packaging, means they blend seamlessly into any spooky decor.

Along with the new products, Grön will also be offering special edition T-shirts, popcorn boxes, sticker sheets, and movie posters - all in the theme of 50’s horror movies. The limited edition merchandise will be available as a gift with purchase, or customers can enter for chances to win the items after a purchase of Phantom Pearls or Mystery MEGAs.

Grön’s Phantom Pearls and Mystery MEGAs will be available in Oregon, Missouri, Arizona, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio starting on October 1st. You can find them at any Curaleaf, Trulieve, Good Day Farm, MPX, Verano, Standard Wellness, Nectar, Travel Agency, Strain Stars, The Flower Shop, Zen Leaf, or Gotham location in those states, or you can find a store near you that’s selling the Halloween products via Grön’s store locator .

About Gron

Grön is one of North America’s largest producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of seasoned executives, chocolatiers, and confectioners come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. Product offerings include Sugar-Coated Pearls, MEGAs, cannabis-infused chocolate, and Pips. Since inception, Grön has led the cannabis edibles category with a vast selection of expanding product lines. Though our foundation is artisan chocolate, product innovation continues to shape our offerings in markets hungry for something new. Grön cannabis edibles are available in Arizona, Missouri, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, and across Canada, with multiple new markets added by the end of 2024. For more information, visit www.eatgron.com .

