CloudBolt Software Listed in AWS “ICMP” for the US Federal Government

ROCKVILLE, MD, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , The Cloud ROI Company™ and a recognized leader in cloud financial management, today announced that it listed its Cloud Management Platform (CMP) and Cloud Cost & Security Management Platform (CSMP) in the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community (ICMP). ICMP is a curated digital catalog from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes it easy to discover, purchase, and deploy software packages and applications from vendors that specialize in supporting government customers.

With best-in-class capabilities, CloudBolt’s advanced solutions enable agencies to quickly maximize value and impact while effortlessly meeting the rigorous compliance and security standards required for handling sensitive information. CloudBolt applies intelligent automation and orchestration to make complete cloud lifecycle optimization a reality. CloudBolt enables organizations to realize the full potential of various cloud combinations that make up an agency’s cloud fabric be it public, private/datacenter, hybrid, multi, sovereign, or air-gapped environments.

“This is a historic moment, empowering agencies with more choices and the ability to select the best cloud management solutions to meet their most critical needs,” said Shawn Petty , chief customer officer at CloudBolt, who has worked closely with public agencies for years to strengthen their understanding of the ever-changing cloud landscape. “CloudBolt’s solutions are specifically designed to address the complexities federal agencies face when adopting cloud environments. By helping to ensure strict compliance with government regulations while also optimizing operational efficiency, CloudBolt provides advanced automation, deep visibility, and governance capabilities that allow agencies to streamline the management of sensitive information in the cloud.”