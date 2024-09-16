Parcel Sorter Market Size to Reach US$ 9.1 Billion by 2032, Driven by E-Commerce Growth and Technological Innovations | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Sorter Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“As per the SNS Insider Research, The Parcel Sorter Market size was estimated at USD 3.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Parcel Sorter Market Accelerates with E-Commerce Surge: AI, Robotics, and Advanced Technologies Drive Growth

The Parcel Sorter Market is rapidly growing, there is a steady growth of the parcel sorter as new developments appear due to the spiking demand for both efficient logistics and the development of e-commerce on a global scale. Overall, with online sales increasing across the globe, there is a tendency for the logistics providers to invest in advanced solutions to support parcel sorting and ensure the quick delivery of appropriate volumes. Apart from that, the companies require appropriate solutions to sort large amounts of products effectively and efficiently, reducing the need for frequent manual actions, and ensuring high sorting speed. At the same time, robotics and advanced conveyor systems got more popular as they reduce the need for manual work, thus speeding up the sorting process. The trend is also caused by the rise of omni-channel retailing showing a remarkable offline presence for online retailers in several countries, and international expansion with the focus on emerging markets. Thus, new advanced units are expected to support the trend and handle increasing volume and provide the expected speed of operations.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Koerber AG

Beumer Group

Pitney Bowes Inc

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Dematic

Honeywell International Inc.

Interroll Group

Intralox

Fives Group (France)

National Presort Inc

Siemens AG

MHS Global

Swisslog Holding AG

BEUMER Group

Jungheinrich AG

SICK AG

Adept Technology Inc

Omron Corporation

KUKA AG

Sortation Systems Inc

Other Players

Parcel Sorter Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.6 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.1 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.8% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

The Cross Belt Sorter segment dominated the market with over 32.08% market share in 2023. This segment is favored for its high-speed sorting capabilities, accuracy, and versatility in handling various parcel sizes and types. Cross belt sorters are particularly prevalent in logistics and distribution centers due to their efficiency and reliability in managing diverse sorting needs.

The Shoe Sorter segment is also experiencing significant growth, driven by its ability to handle a wide range of parcel sizes and weights, offering high sorting speeds and accuracy. The increasing demand for automated sorting solutions across various sectors contributes to the growing popularity of shoe sorters.

By End-user

The E-Commerce segment leads the market with over 38.02% market share in 2023. The surge in online shopping and the need for efficient logistics solutions have propelled e-commerce companies to adopt automated sorting systems to manage large volumes of orders, streamline supply chains, and enhance inventory management. The segment’s dominance reflects the critical role of advanced sorting technologies in supporting the growth of the e-commerce sector.

The logistics segment is also a major contributor, driven by the need for effective parcel handling and distribution solutions across various industries. The sector's growth is fueled by the increasing complexity of supply chains and the demand for rapid delivery services.

Parcel Sorter Market Key Segmentation:

By Type

Cross Belt Sorter

Shoe Sorter

Till Tray Sorter

Pusher Sorter

Others (Paddle Sorter, Parcel Singulator)

By Direction

Linear Parcel Sortation System

Loop Parcel Sortation System

By End-user

Logistics

E-Commerce

Pharmaceutical & Medical Supply

Airports

Food & Beverages

Others

Regional Analysis: Asia Pacific Dominates Parcel Sorter Market, North America Set for Rapid Growth with Advanced Sorting Technologies

Asia Pacific led the market with over 34.08% market share in 2023. The region’s dominance is attributed to the rapid adoption of online shopping, rising disposable incomes, and increased internet penetration. The growing automation in warehouses and distribution centers, including the use of advanced sorting systems, is expected to drive substantial market growth. Major companies such as Toshiba and Daifuku are actively implementing innovative sorting technologies to enhance operational efficiency and meet the growing demand in this region.

North America is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate, supported by robust economies and a significant presence of manufacturers specializing in sorting systems. The region's growth is driven by widespread automation in manufacturing units and technological advancements, such as AI and IoT, that enhance sorting capabilities. Key players like Honeywell and Vanderlande are leading the charge in introducing cutting-edge sorting solutions, contributing to North America’s accelerated market expansion.

Recent Developments

In July 2024: Tompkins Robotics has introduced the latest addition to its tSort family, the pedestal tSortPost. Designed for parcel sortation, this new autonomous mobile robot (AMR) features an adjustable post that enables sorting into containers at various heights, requiring minimal infrastructure. The tSortPost is powered by Tompkins Robotics’ Transcend software suite and integrates with existing systems, aiming to enhance efficiency in last mile, regional hubs, and fulfillment centers.

In January 2024: PT Pos Indonesia has introduced the t-Sort robotic parcel sorting system from Libiao Robotics at its Surabaya processing center. The integration of the system with existing IT and RFID technologies enhances parcel tracking and boosts automation. The upgrade allows for reconfiguration with minimal disruption, optimizing throughput and energy efficiency. Notably, 80% of the staff have been reassigned to more profitable roles due to the automation transition.

Key Takeaways

The report provides a thorough analysis of the Parcel Sorter Market, helping companies understand the key drivers, trends, and challenges affecting the industry. It covers detailed market data, including size, growth, and segment analysis.

The report highlights recent advancements and technological innovations in parcel sorting, such as AI integration and advanced conveyor systems. These developments are crucial for enhancing sorting efficiency and meeting the increasing demands of e-commerce.

The report delivers in-depth insights into the fastest-growing and dominating segments, such as Cross Belt Sorters and the E-Commerce sector. It also examines key regions, including Asia Pacific and North America, to understand regional market dynamics and growth opportunities.

By analyzing market trends and technological advancements, the report assists companies in identifying opportunities for strategic growth and gaining a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving parcel sorter market.

