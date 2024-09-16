Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit’s fine to LHV Pank cancelled by court order

The Harju County Court has decided to fully cancel the EUR 300,000 fine decision, that the Financial Intelligence Unit made in the beginning of May, and to end the proceedings against AS LHV Pank due to the absence of signs of misdemeanor. The Financial Intelligence Unit has 15 days to appeal the Harju County Court’s order.



LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. The LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,100 people. As at the end of July, LHV’s banking services are being used by 437,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 118,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 167,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.





