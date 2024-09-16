D’Addario Celebrates 50th Anniversary with an Evening of Classical Guitar Legends and Emerging Stars at Guild Hall in East Hampton

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D’Addario , the world-renowned manufacturer of musical instrument accessories, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a special event at Guild Hall, the esteemed performing arts venue in East Hampton. Co-envisioned by Guild Hall Chairman Marty Cohen and D’Addario Founder & Chairman Jim D’Addario, “ A World-Class Evening of Classical Guitar ,” will feature classical guitar legends alongside the next generation of stars in a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Hosted by John Schaefer of WNYC Radio, the event is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.

“For half a century, D’Addario has been at the heart of the music industry, providing artists around the globe with the tools to express their creativity and passion,” said Jim D’Addario. “As we celebrate this incredible milestone in partnership with Guild Hall, we are not just reflecting on our legacy but also looking forward to the future with excitement. This event brings together legendary artists and rising stars, showcasing the profound impact that music—and our products—can have on the world. We’re honored to continue this journey of supporting musicians in their artistic endeavors.”

D’Addario’s anniversary event will showcase a diverse lineup of classical guitarists from Brazil, Spain, China, and the U.S., highlighting the artistry of those who rely on D’Addario’s strings. The featured artists include:

Paco Peña: The world's foremost flamenco artist and composer hailing from Spain, known for his far-reaching global impact.

Badi Assad: The Brazilian virtuoso guitarist, singer, and composer in the jazz and worldbeat genres.

Benjamin Verdery: The American guitarist and composer who is celebrated for his unique eclecticism and iconoclastic performance style.

Xuefei Yang: Considered one of the top classical guitarists of our time, she is also a trailblazer as the first internationally recognized Chinese guitarist on the global stage.

Jack and Elle Davisson, aka the Davisson Duo: The brother-sister American teen duo who are helping to redefine guitar with a unique blend of artistry and technique.



This event aims to pay homage to D’Addario’s original concert series from the 1970s, which then featured Paco Peña, Badi Assad, Benjamin Verdery—artists D’Addario has long supported. The original concert series was instrumental in elevating the profile of classical guitarists, as well as D’Addario’s Pro-Arté strings, the world’s leading classical guitar strings.

“D’Addario’s rich history and commitment to the arts have made an indelible mark on the music world, and we at Guild Hall are thrilled to be part of this special celebration,” said Andrea Grover, Executive Director, Guild Hall. “D’Addario has supported and inspired musicians at every level, helping to shape the sound of generations. This event is a tribute to its legacy.”

To purchase tickets to “A World-Class Evening of Classical Guitar,” please click here or visit GuildHall.org. Guild Hall is located at 158 Main St. in East Hampton, N.Y.

About D’Addario

D’Addario & Company, Inc. is a global leader in the manufacturing of musical instrument accessories, including strings, drumheads, reeds, and more. Founded in 1974, D’Addario is committed to innovation, quality, and supporting musicians worldwide. With a rich history and a forward-looking vision, D’Addario continues to set the standard for excellence in the music industry.

About Guild Hall

Guild Hall is the cultural heart of the East End: a museum, performing arts, and education center, founded in 1931. We invite everyone to experience the endless possibilities of the arts: to open minds to what art can be; inspire creativity and conversation; and have fun.

Guild Hall has served four generations and introduced audiences to the most storied artists and performers of our time. As they approach their centennial, they have completed a state-of-the-art renovation to match the caliber of their artistry for twenty-first-century audiences. The facility-wide Capital Improvements Project & Campaign includes top-of-the-line physical and technological enhancements to better deliver on their mission as an artist-driven, interdisciplinary institution.

GuildHall.org

@guild_hall

