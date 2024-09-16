Natural Fiber Composites Business Research Report 2023-2030: While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Fiber Composites - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Natural Fiber Composites is estimated at US$7.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$14.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the natural fiber composites market is driven by several factors, including increased environmental regulations, a shift towards sustainable materials in industrial applications, and advancements in composite technology. As governments worldwide impose stricter environmental standards and as corporate sustainability goals become more aggressive, the demand for eco-friendly materials such as NFCs has surged. This is particularly evident in the automotive industry, where reducing vehicle weight to enhance fuel efficiency without sacrificing performance is critical.

Additionally, the construction industry seeks sustainable building materials that provide good thermal and acoustic properties, which NFCs can offer. Consumer behavior also supports this trend, as there is growing awareness and preference for environmentally friendly products, which drives demand across various sectors, including consumer goods, packaging, and interiors.

Furthermore, technological innovations that enhance the mechanical properties and processability of natural fibers are making these materials more competitive with traditional composites, broadening their appeal and application range. As a result, the natural fiber composites market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by both regulatory pressures and market demand for sustainable, high-performance materials.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Building & Construction Application segment, which is expected to reach US$7.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.3%. The Automotive Application segment is also set to grow at 11.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.5% CAGR to reach $2.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Tekle Technical Services, Inc., Procotex Belgium SA, Trex Co., Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

How is the Global Natural Fiber Composites Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 414 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs)

Key Technical Features of Select Natural Fibers

Chemical Composition by Fiber Type

Natural Fiber Composites: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

Global GDP Growth and Natural Fiber Composites Market Dynamics

Natural Fiber Composites - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Wood fiber Composites Drive Overall Momentum in NFCs Market

Non-Wood Fibers Gain Traction

Building & Construction: Dominant End-Use Sector for NFCs

Upward Movement in Construction Activity in Asian Countries to Drive Strong Market Gains

High Growth Opportunities Identified in Automotive Sector

Aerospace Emerges as Niche Application Domain

Compression Molding Technology Augments NFC Production Landscape

Resin-Transfer Molding Process Remains a Major Production Technology Type

Growing Relevancy of Eco-Friendly Composite Materials Gives Edge to Natural Fibers

Sustained Focus on Enhancing the Properties of Natural Fibers Augments Market Prospects

Increased Reliance on Synthetic Fibers Amid Scarcity and Volatility of Natural Fibers: The Key Issue

