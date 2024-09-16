Ferrellgas Honors its Drivers During National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

LIBERTY, Mo., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR), is honoring our Drivers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do – deliver easy propane service to millions of families.



This year, Ferrellgas’ theme for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is Miles of Gratitude. Whether our Drivers are hauling propane across the country as part of Ferrell North America (FNA), delivering it to someone’s home or business as part of Ferrellgas operations, or refilling a display of Blue Rhino grilling cylinders at a store, every mile counts. Our propane gets to its final destination safely and efficiently because of them, and we’re proud to have them as a key part of our nationwide supply network. “At the end of the day, we deliver propane. We couldn’t do that without our hardworking, safety conscious Drivers,” said Vice President of Retail Ray Galan.

To celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Ferrellgas leaders across the country are finding unique and meaningful ways to honor our Drivers. We want to say thank you for the important role they play in our business! “Our Ferrellgas, Blue Rhino, and FNA Drivers are truly at the heart of this company,” said President and CEO Tamria Zertuche. “Their dedication to our customers and their fellow employee-owners is unmatched in the propane industry and beyond. We are so grateful to have them as part of our team.”

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at more than 65,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2023. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

