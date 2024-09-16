Miss World Organization to Host First Miss Teen World Cayman Islands Pageant: Empowering Caymanian Youth and Women

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands , Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time ever, the Miss World Organization is bringing the Miss Teen World pageant to the Cayman Islands. The event, set to take place on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at the ARC Camana Bay, will see four ambitious young women compete for the title of Miss Teen World Cayman Islands. The winner will proudly represent Cayman at the prestigious Miss Teen Mundial pageant in Mexico in the summer of 2025, marking a historic moment as Cayman enters the international stage of this Spanish-language competition, which has been held across South America for over a decade.



Miss Teen World Cayman Islands Contestants (Left to Right - Sheridan Seymour, Shiiannte Sterling, Amy Barrett and Azaria Wright)

At the forefront of this significant initiative is Pamela Ebanks-Small, a trailblazer for women's empowerment and the director of Miss World Cayman. As a former Miss Cayman Islands herself, Pamela is no stranger to the world of pageantry. Her vision for bringing the Miss Teen World pageant to Cayman stems from her passion for nurturing the next generation of Caymanian women.

“We are very excited about our upcoming pageant, where four talented young ladies will take the stage and compete for the Miss Teen World crown,” said Ebanks-Small. “Our organization believes that this annual pageant will provide these young women with invaluable training and support that will shape their futures as students, professionals, and even entrepreneurs.”

The Miss World Cayman pageant, a registered non-profit, was established in 2017 when Pamela Ebanks-Small was awarded the franchise for Miss World in the Cayman Islands. Since then, the organization has grown exponentially. In 2023, Ebanks-Small was granted the franchise for Miss Supranational, and now, in 2024, she adds Miss Teen Mundial to her growing list of achievements.

The Miss Teen Mundial competition is a week-long event filled with tours, dinners, and exciting stage performances, culminating in competitions in swimwear and evening gowns. With over 30 contestants from around the world, the reigning queen is Juliana Rivera Larsen from Puerto Rico.

“Adding Miss Teen to our roster helps us in our mission to see Cayman place in the top 5 of international competitions like Miss World and Miss Supranational,” added Ebanks-Small. “By starting their training at a younger age, these ladies will be better prepared for their future, not just in pageantry but in all areas of life. It’s an experience that will empower them for years to come.”

As Warren Buffett wisely said, “The more you learn, the more you earn.” This quote underscores the importance of early development, which resonates with Ebanks-Small’s vision for giving young women the platform to build their confidence and skill sets.

Ebanks-Small also extended heartfelt gratitude to the pageant's sponsors, emphasizing the importance of community support: “Our growth and success are directly tied to the support from our sponsors. A special thanks to our major sponsors, including the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Sports and Youth, and other valued partners like Centre Pointe Dance, F45 Training, DMS Broadcasting, Radio Cayman, Execution Sound, Cayman Story, Infinite Mindcare, MAR, Deloitte, Jacques Scott Group, and Luxury Couture.”

The inaugural Miss Teen World Cayman Islands Pageant will be held alongside the Miss World Cayman and Miss Supranational Cayman pageants, making it a historic event where three queens will be crowned in one evening. Tickets for this unique experience are available at ticketsplus.ky and through contestants and committee members.

Meet the First-Ever Miss Teen World Cayman Islands Contestants:

Contestant #1: Azaria Wright, 15, George Town Azaria, a student at Cayman Prep High School, is pursuing her passion for business. Her dream is to open her own hair salon and clothing brand, creating opportunities for women of all shapes and sizes. She recently represented her YMCA after-school program at a Women's Empowerment seminar.

Contestant #2: Amy Barrett, 16, George Town Amy studies beauty and IT at the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre. She dreams of becoming a social worker while running her own beauty salon. Amy enjoys modeling, creating social media content, and spending quality time with her loved ones.

Contestant #3: Sheridan Seymour, 17, George Town Sheridan is an undergraduate at the University College of the Cayman Islands, studying business with ambitions to enter marketing and real estate. She also serves as the treasurer of the George Town Cyber Leo Club.

Contestant #4: Shiiannte Sterling, 16, Bodden Town Shiiannte is studying law, psychology, business, and physical education at St. Ignatius Catholic School. With aspirations of becoming a criminal lawyer, she is passionate about justice and human rights. In her spare time, she enjoys photography, sports, and creating content.

For more information about the Miss Teen World Cayman Islands pageant, please contact Pamela Ebanks-Small at: (345) 926-0700.

