Europe Construction Industry Databook 2024: Stability Amidst Economic Challenges, Shift Towards Renovation and Sustainability - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume 2019-2028

This report provides data and trend analyses on Europe construction industry, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 1,500+ charts and 1,200+ tables. It details market size & forecast, top cities construction data, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.



The construction industry in Europe is at a critical juncture, characterized by significant challenges and opportunities. As the sector grapples with economic uncertainties, regulatory pressures, and shifting market demands, stakeholders must adapt to these changes proactively. Executives can position their organizations for success in this evolving landscape by focusing on innovation, sustainability, and strategic investments. The emphasis on renovation, sustainability, and infrastructure development will be key growth drivers in the coming years, even as new construction faces headwinds.

The construction industry in Europe is currently navigating a challenging landscape characterized by economic fluctuations, regulatory changes, and evolving market demands.

Stability Amidst Economic Challenges: Despite the anticipated decline, the construction sector showed resilience in 2023, with marginal growth of 0.1% in production volumes. A healthy backlog of projects, averaging 8.9 months of work, has helped maintain activity levels, although confidence among contractors is beginning to wane as economic conditions worsen.

Shift Towards Renovation and Sustainability: The renovation market, which constitutes over 50% of total construction production, is expected to grow due to increased demand for energy-efficient upgrades and government support for sustainability initiatives. The ongoing transition towards greener building practices reshapes project priorities and funding allocations across the sector.

Residential Construction: New Opportunities

Increased Focus on Energy Renovations: While new residential construction faces challenges, the demand for energy renovations will remain strong. Government initiatives, such as France's increased budget for energy renovation programs, are designed to support this segment, providing growth opportunities despite the decline in new housing projects.

Commercial Construction: Stabilizing Amidst Economic Pressures

Growth in Renovation Projects: Despite the overall decline, there has been a notable increase in renovation activities within the commercial sector. Companies are focusing on upgrading existing facilities to meet new health and safety standards and incorporating sustainable practices into older buildings. This trend is expected to continue as businesses adapt to post-pandemic realities.

Institutional Construction: Prioritizing Public Needs

Investment in Public Infrastructure: Increased government spending on healthcare and educational facilities is benefiting institutional construction. Countries across Europe prioritize developing hospitals, schools, and universities to enhance public services and improve quality of life. This focus on public infrastructure is critical for meeting societal needs and supporting long-term growth.

Sustainability Initiatives in Institutional Projects: Institutional projects increasingly incorporate sustainability measures, with governments implementing regulations requiring energy-efficient designs and materials. The emphasis on green building practices is reshaping project designs and funding priorities, aligning with broader environmental goals across the region.

Industrial Construction: Adapting to Market Dynamics

Growth in Manufacturing and Logistics Facilities: The industrial construction sector is experiencing growth driven by increased manufacturing and logistics facilities demand. Countries like Germany and the Netherlands are seeing significant investments in these areas, supported by government initiatives to boost local production and enhance supply chain resilience.

Focus on Renewable Energy Projects: There is a notable increase in construction activity related to renewable energy projects, with governments prioritizing investments in solar, wind, and other sustainable energy sources. This trend is expected to continue as countries work towards meeting their climate targets and transitioning to greener economies.

Infrastructure Construction: The Backbone of Development

Major Infrastructure Investments: Infrastructure construction remains a key focus area for governments across Europe, with significant investments planned for transportation networks, urban development initiatives, and public utilities. For example, the UK government is increasing its infrastructure spending to support economic recovery and improve public services.

Long-Term Planning for Urbanization: Continued investment in infrastructure is essential for addressing urbanization challenges and supporting economic development. Governments are focusing on long-term infrastructure planning to enhance connectivity and improve public services, which is critical for sustainable regional growth.

A bundled offering, comprising 10 country reports. Each country report covers the following modules:

Market Dynamics by Value, Volume, and No. Of Units: Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and end market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry.

Residential Construction Outlook: Provides market analysis by type of construction, development stage, price point, and key cities. KPIs include value, volume and number of units.

Commercial Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across office buildings, retail buildings, hospitality buildings, restaurant buildings, and sports facilities.

Institutional Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across manufacturing plant buildings, metal & material processing buildings, and chemical & pharmaceutical buildings.

Industrial Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across manufacturing plants and educational buildings.

Infrastructure Construction Outlook: This report provides growth dynamics and market analysis for three key sections: marine and inland, utility system and transport infrastructure construction.

City Level Analysis: Provides an outlook of each country's top 10 cities by construction value.

Market Data and Insights

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Economic Indicators

Top Cities Construction Data

Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Other commercial building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Manufacturing Plants building construction

Chemical & Pharmaceutical building construction

Metal & Material Processing building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Other building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)

By Material & Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)

By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)

By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)

By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks)

Type of Labour (Skilled vs. unskilled)

