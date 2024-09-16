Global SSD Market Sees Notable Growth with Increased Enterprise Shipments and Share Gains by Leading Suppliers in Q2 2024

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SSD Supplier Status Q2/24" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing enterprise SSD shipments, particularly in the PCIe segment coupled with share gains in client SSDs drove share increases for Kioxia, Micron and SK Hynix.
This report provides the SSD revenue market share by interface and by supplier.
Company Coverage:
- Kingston
- Kioxia
- SSSTC
- Micron
- Samsung
- Seagate
- SK Hynix
- Solidigm
- UMIS
- Western Digital
Key Topics Covered:
- Client OEM
- Client Channel
- Total Client
- Enterprise SATA SSD
- Enterprise SATA Cloud SSD
- Enterprise SATA Enterprise SSD
- PCIe SSD
- PCIe Cloud SSD
- PCIe Enterprise SSD
- SAS SSD
- Total Enterprise SSDs
- Total SSDs
